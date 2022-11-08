Bro'Town on TVNZ: What made the show iconic - and what feels horribly outdated

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith (Waikato Tainui, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is an entertainment and lifestyle reporter for Stuff who grew up watching bro’Town.

COMMENT: The Kiwi classic comedy bro’Town has found a new home on TVNZ’s Duke this week, bringing the stuck-in-time 2000s animation into a new world.

Crafted from the minds of The Naked Samoans, the show was trailblazing in many ways, being the first animated series of its kind in New Zealand, while also centring brown voices and boasting cameos from the likes of King Charles III, Helen Clark and then TV3 news presenters John Campbell and Carol Hirschfeld.

Supplied The main bro'Town characters, from left, Mack, Jeff da Māori, Vale, Sione and Valea.

Despite its success, political correctness was never in bro'Town's nature and some of the show’s elements will undoubtedly fail to amuse a 2022 audience.

Taking a critical look back on the show that defined a moment in New Zealand history, we’ve compiled a list of the best and worst bits of bro’Town as it returns to our television screens.

The Good: A keystone moment for representation on Kiwi TV

Bro’Town aired on TV3 from 2004 to 2009, spanning five seasons and picking up multiple awards during its time on the telly.

I was in primary school for the majority of bro’Town’s run, and despite the show being billed as “adult animation”, it was the quoted constantly across the playground.

This was a lower-decile school in the Hutt Valley with a majority Māori and Pasifika student body and, even at our young age, we knew the value of bro’Town went beyond providing laughs – the show acted as a mirror for many children and adults alike, taking the not so glamorous moments of their lives and broadcasting it to the entire nation.

Supplied The Naked Samoans and their bro’Town characters.

While some may argue bro’Town perpetuated negative stereotypes for Māori and Pasifika, through its unapologetic view on the boys and their way of life, the show validated the Polynesian experience without shame, or promoting the conformation of white society.

The Bad: Some questionable – and downright racist – characters

Bro’Town features Aboriginal Australian character Abercrombie (voiced by Dave Fane), whose nickname “Abo” has long-been considered a slur.

He wears traditional Aboriginal clothing with body paint, despite the rest of the characters wearing their school uniform or casual attire, rides an emu and performs (a take on) Aboriginal song and dance.

He seems to operate for the sole purpose of being a racial caricature, lacking the satirical substance of the main bro’Town boys – and with a name that doubles as a slur, the character serves very little in terms of positive representation.

Also voiced by David Fane is the Chinese exchange student Wong, who joins bro’Town's St Sylvester’s School from Hong Kong.

Supplied A landmark in representation for Pasifika and Māori, but bro’Town under-served other minorities.

The boys marvel at Wong’s wealth, claiming all Asians are rich, while Fane swaps “r”s and “l”s in a cheap mimicking of a Chinese accent (he also has a brother named White, who seems to exist for the sole reason of making the joke of not being able to tell “White from Wong”).

Bro’Town may have been groundbreaking in its representation for Māori and Pasifika, but other ethnic minorities were played out in cheap imitations that lacked substance and care.

The Good: Unflinching social commentary

The show is filled to the brim with quips on the social and political state of New Zealand, with frequent references to colonisation and class inequality.

In the episode A Māori at My Table, Jeff and his schoolmates travel to his marae and pass a landfill on the way, and Jeff informs them that “before the council made it a dump, it was a sacred burial ground”.

In MorningSide Story, Vale uses his anger at the racial disparities in his community to write and direct the school play, a commentary on racism that ends up uniting the characters.

A political undertone, especially in later seasons, was definitely an intentional choice by the show’s creators, and serving these messages with humour worked well in keeping bro’Town refreshing and real, able to hold up a mirror for New Zealand to see itself.

The Bad: Gays are the punchline

In the premiere episode The Weakest Link, the boys face off in a quiz show between rival schools, one of them named Francis of Assissi Grammar Schools (the acronym of which spells out a homophobic slur).

There are many other homophobic jokes in the series, with many cracks aimed at the Fa’afafine teacher Brother Ken.

It's unfortunate, considering how compassionate Brother Ken is towards his students – there was an opportunity to change the minds of the nation on how gender-diverse people are seen, but this character unfortunately fell short.

In saying this, Mack was also queer-coded and was still loved and accepted by his friends, but his over-the-top effeminacy also often played out as more of joke, souring an otherwise positive portrayal of an LGBT+ character.

bro’Town episodes screen on Monday nights at 9.55pm on TVNZ Duke.