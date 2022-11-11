The English: Forget Yellowstone, Emily Blunt and Prime Video have delivered the best western of 2022

REVIEW: Forget Yellowstone with its modern day politics and Dallas-esque drama, this is the western series you should be streaming this weekend.

Emily Blunt’s first foray into series television since 2005’s over-ripe Roman drama Empire, The English (now streaming on Prime Video) is a sizzling, searing, six-part revenge tale which will grip you from the opening scenes.

The 39-year-old former Mary Poppins and Young Victoria still looks as elegant as ever as Lady Cornelia Locke – our first view of her emerging from her carriage has to go down as THE entrance of the year so far – but behind the lace-trimmed coat and high-necklined gowns, it’s almost instantly clear that she has arrived in the newly created territory of Oklahoma in 1890, hell-bent on finding the man who killed her son.

SUPPLIED As she makes the jump to series TV in The English, Stuff to Watch looks back at the English actors' finest turns so far on the silver screen.

READ MORE:

* Eight great Emily Blunt performances (and where you can watch them right now)

* The Crown: Even fresh new cast can't save this tired and tortured Netflix royal drama

* 1883: Amazon's visceral, violent Yellowstone prequel presents an even wilder west

* The Pursuit of Love: Missing Bridgerton? Then try this brilliant Amazon series



“Why do you have to drive so bloody fast?” she chides coach driver Sebold Cusk (Toby Jones), while trying to regather her composure. Not helping the regaining of her equilibrium though is what she spies out of the corner of her eye – a man strung up, apparently for “the colour of his skin”, at least that’s his sin, according to her host, hotelier Richard M. Watts (Ciaran Hinds). Rushing to the mohawked man’s side, her offers of assistance are waved away.

“It’s not your fight – don’t pick it,” he growls.

Supplied Emily Blunt plays The English’s Lady Cornelia Locke.

Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) is a proud man – Pawnee-born, but recently retired from years of loyal service as a cavalry sergeant and scout. All he wanted was a few acres, as was his right to claim under the Homestead Act for his service, but now, as his army buddy had suggested, that’s just “smoke dreams for the fireside”.

What he hadn’t counted on is Cornelia’s persistence. Her offer of $10 to cut him down, $10 to clean him up and $10 see him on his way is greedily accepted by Watts – his eyes lighting up even more as Cusk accidentally drops one of her bags, revealing it to be full of banknotes.

But that also means, that as day falls into night, the lecherous Watts now has no qualms about ensuring Cornelia won’t see the dawn, while Whipp and Cusk are forced to team up to stave off another threat from bandits keen to claim any bounty for the Native American-man’s head.

Supplied Emily Blunt has never been sharper – in wit, wiles and willingness to get involved in the rough and tumble – than in The English.

With its short, sharp bouts of visceral violence, delicious dialogue, gorgeous costume and production design and memorable characters, writer-director Hugo Blick’s (The Shadow Line, The Honorable Woman) potentially pulpy tale feels like a cross between a Quentin Tarantino flick and a classic John Ford western. You can almost taste the dust and feel the relentless sun beating down on the mostly scorched earth.

While the impressive ensemble (who often have surprisingly small parts – don’t get too attached to anyone, is all I advise) also includes the likes of Stephen Rea and Rafe Spall, this is very much a two-hander, with Banshee’s Spencer quite brilliant as the complicated, seemingly conflicted Whipp and Blunt never sharper – in wit, wiles and willingness to get involved in the rough and tumble.

Supplied You can almost taste the dust and feel the relentless sun beating down on the mostly scorched earth in The English.

If you’re a fan of any kind of oater – from Stagecoach to The Searchers and Justified to Godless – then get set for what will be your favourite six hours of 2022. For everyone else, this is the reason why those weekend jobs might just get a little delayed.

The English is now available to stream on Prime Video.