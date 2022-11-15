Brave New Zealand World: The most important Kiwi doco series you'll see this year

Documentary Brave New Zealand World explores how climate change, nuclear war, pandemic and artificial intelligence could cause the end of civilisation, unless we safeguard our future.

REVIEW: Prime’s latest Kiwi documentary series certainly boasts what is both an ambitious and frightening premise.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Across three hour-long episodes, Brave New Zealand World (which debuts on the Sky TV-owned free-to-air channel at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 17) aims to explore how climate change, nuclear war, pandemic and artificial intelligence could result in the end of human existence.

Through a combination of animation, archival footage, faux future news broadcasts and compelling evidence and testimony from a variety of mostly Aotearoa-based experts, Justin Pemberton (Capital in the 21st Century) and Rachel Currie’s (How Not to Get Cancer) show builds up a thought-provoking and unnerving picture of the biggest threats.

Supplied A nuclear war is just one of the many existential threats facing Earth’s inhabitants.

READ MORE:

* ‘Nuclear twilight’: Something else to worry about

* Climate explained: How particles ejected from the Sun affect Earth’s climate

* David Attenborough's climate change documentary leaves viewers asking 'what are we doing to this world?!'

* The problem of nuclear weapons and agreements to not use them



In the opening instalment on the Earth’s biosphere, University of Otago Professor of Public Health and existential risk specialist Nick Wilson details just how close we’ve come to accidental nuclear war around a dozen times, whether via a Norwegian satellite, a flock of geese, or simply the Moon rising over the horizon.

While he worries about what cyber terrorists could do if they gained access to America or Russia’s “early warning systems”, UK author Thomas Moynihan reveals how “the father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer actually wanted to do more research into what any detonation might do to the Earth’s biosphere before conducting tests.

“Fortunately, the atmosphere didn’t ignite, the oceans didn’t boil, but it sparked an era [that we’re still in] in which humanity became a risk to itself,” Moynihan says.

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington climate scientist Dr Kyle Clem is one of the many Aotearoa-based experts who appear in Brave New Zealand World.

That the nuclear threat was reduced from 74,000 weapons in 1986 to today’s around 13,000, is testament to Kiwis like ex-UN disarmament advisor Dr Kate Dewes and politicians like former New Zealand Prime Minister David Lange, who were prepared to stand up for the region and force testing in the Pacific to cease.

However, Dewes expresses dismay that, for all their efforts, the weapons have not completely disappeared – as they’d hoped.

Of course, the other perhaps more insidious, but now definitely palpable human-created crisis facing the biosphere is the changing climate.

Victoria University of Wellington climate scientist Dr Kyle Clem details how the world is locked into a 30cm sea rise by 2050 – even if we stopped using fossil fuels today – and how Melbourne and Sydney are preparing for 50-degree days by the end of the century.

But Brave New Zealand World tries to balance that doom and gloom with examples of community action like the UK’s climate assembly (which gathered together a diverse group of engaged British citizens, who then plotted out a path to make international flight sustainable) and Tāmaki Makaurau’s Ranui Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood.

Supplied Thames teens and climate activists Lillian Balfour and Helena Mayer feature in the first episode of Brave New Zealand World.

It’s this mix of sobering case studies and statistics and offering up ways of at least potentially mitigating the sometimes terrifying future that lies ahead that make Brave New Zealand World one of the most important local documentary series of recent years.

Brave New Zealand World debuts on Prime at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 17.