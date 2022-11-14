Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa Men’s World Cup (4am, Monday, November 21, Prime)

The 22nd edition of football’s quadrennial global tournament has been its most controversial from the moment Qatar was announced as the shock host way back in late 2010.

Now almost 12 years later, the 64-match, 32-team tournament finally gets underway in the Persian Gulf emirate with a match between the host nation and Ecuador. Other opening week games that will be live on Prime this week include England v Iran (Tuesday, November 22, 1.50am), Senegal v Netherlands (Tuesday, November 22, 4.50am), USA v Wales (Tuesday, November 22, 7.50am) and Brazil v Serbia (Friday, November 25, 7.50am). Daily highlights will air at 4pm. In all, 22 games will be live (including both semi-finals and the final) on the free-to-air channel.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Akram Hassan Afif will be a key player for hosts Qatar at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

GEORGE HEARD/Stuff.co.nz A man questioned by police over the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank broke his silence in 2017.

Cold Case (8.30pm, Tuesdays from November 15, TVNZ 1)

This popular Kiwi series is back to investigate more of New Zealand’s most chilling unsolved crimes.

Bringing together a team of detectives to review some of Aotearoa’s most confounding cold cases, the team will reassess every aspect with fresh eyes and the benefit of new technologies.

This season kicks off with an in-depth re-examination of the mysterious and tragic disapperance of Amber-Lee Cruickshank in 1992, while next week they’ll be looking at the 2018 murder of Eddie Peters.

1 Climate Special (7.30pm, Wednesday, November 16, TVNZ 1)

Climate change is upon us – so is it too late to stem the tide?

In this special television event, Miriama Kamo dispatches her team of reporters to meet the Kiwis tackling climate challenges head on. These include families forced to flee their homes, consumers making better shopping choices, entrepreneurs finding sustainable ways to work and scientists with predictions for the future.

Supplied Kevin Costner plays Montana rancher John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Yellowstone (8.30pm, Wednesdays from November 16, SoHo)

The fifth season of this Kevin Costner-headlining, crowd-pleasing rural drama sees the Duttons facing up to the prospect of a growing threat from outsiders (especially Australian actor Jacki Weaver’s nefarious Caroline Warner) and “one hell of a blackmail situation” between two of the siblings.

A two-hour premiere will be followed by six regular episodes and then a break, before the series returns for a similarly-lengthed second-half of the season.

Waharoa: Art of the Pacific (7.30pm, Thursdays from November 17, Prime)

New Kiwi documentary series which traces the journey of Māori and Pasifika Art from traditional forms to the vanguard of contemporary practice in just over half a century.

Esteemed art historian Ngahuia Te Awekotuku travels from Dunedin to Russell in search of stunning works and the incredible people who made them.

Supplied Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks teamed-up for 1995’s Apollo 13.

Apollo 13 (7.30pm, Friday, November 18, Bravo)

Before Gravity stunned cinemagoers around the globe in 2013, this was the astronauts-in-peril movie of choice.

Based on the real-life events of 1970, Ron Howard's 1995 film takes audiences inside both mission control and the craft itself as an attempt is made to guide those on the stricken shuttle back to Earth.

The all-star cast includes Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Ed Harris, Gary Sinise and Bill Paxton. "Directed with a single- mindedness and attention to detail that makes it riveting," wrote Chicago Sun- Times's Roger Ebert.

Sundown (8.30pm, Saturday, November 19, Rialto)

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg star in this 2021 drama about a wealthy man on a Mexican vacation who attempts to abandon the rest of his family when a distant emergency forces them home. However, when his sister returns to confront him about his deception, events start to spiral out of control.

“What's extraordinary about Sundown is just how little it tells you, how little you get to know the characters, how little actually happens and yet how wholly captivating it is,” wrote Associated Press’ Lindsay Bahr.

Supplied Ben Whishaw provides the voice of Paddington.

Paddington 2 (4pm, Sunday, November 20, TVNZ 2)

Director Paul King keeps the action and jokes coming thick and fast in this 2017 family comedy, while also allowing his vast cast of the crème of British acting talent (everyone from Joanna Lumley to Sanjeev Bhaskar cameo) to shine.

Apart from the bear himself (beautifully voiced again by Ben Whishaw), the real stars are two series newcomers. Brendan Gleeson's Knuckles McGinty and Hugh Grant's self-absorbed Buchanan are comic-creations for the ages in what is a fitting tribute to the late Paddington creator Michael Bond.