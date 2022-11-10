Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste: Netflix doco looks at the 'slow-sex' movement that became a cult

Orgasm Inc: The Story of One Taste is now available to stream on Netflix.

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

There are plenty of documentaries and series on Netflix about apparent cults and dodgy leaders of groups. But Orgasm Inc is still an unexpectedly deep dive into a story that I was amazed isn't better known.

OneTaste founders Nicole Daedone and Robert Kendall are today under investigation for sex trafficking and violating labour laws – among other things.

OneTaste promoted a "slow-sex" movement, in much the same way as the slow-food movement, as a way of getting satisfaction and nourishment by focusing on consciously making love and taking your time about it. All of which sounds fine.

But by packaging their ideas into courses, lectures and memberships, OneTaste began to look more like a pyramid scheme, than a legit social service. And when your employees start recounting stories of coercion to have sex with potential clients and customers to make sales, then we are into truly cult-like territory.

This 90-minute, stand-alone film is an enthralling and engaging look at just how toxic it all became. And that "R18" rating is the real deal. Don't leave the nippers unattended with Orgasm Inc!

Supplied

Supplied

A Knight's Tale

More often than not, when I scroll through Netflix's list of new additions, I wonder why they bothered.

There are films there that would once have filled up a DVD store's sale bin, but which are apparently now as hot as hell with the good people of Aotearoa.

But, once in a while, Netflix turns up a genuine gem I'd nearly forgotten about. And the recently arrived A Knight's Tale – is one of those.

The film came out in 2001 and was an immediate hit with audiences – and with any critic with a sense of humour.

Heath Ledger – never more charming – stars as a peasant lad who impersonates a knight, competes in jousts, make friends with the writer Geoffrey Chaucer and generally has a brilliant mediaeval time.

The film doesn't take itself seriously for a minute, but is also never a Robin Hood: Men In Tights-style parody of the genre. A Knight's Tale mixes up a classic hits soundtrack – Queen's We Will Rock You never sounded better – with some flash storytelling and a very sharp edit. Ledger is heartbreakingly good, while Paul Bettany (Marvel’s Avengers movies) turns in the performance that made Hollywood notice him.

If all you want to do tonight is watch something funny, exciting and deeply likeable, A Knight's Tale is a vintage gem.

Supplied

The American

Photographer and director Anton Corbijn is a chilly stylist of beautiful images and elliptical, impenetrable plotting. His feature debut, made in 2007, was a startlingly good, black and white biopic of Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis. So, no, no one was really expecting Corbijn's next film to be a thriller about an assassin on the run in Italy, starring George Clooney.

I remember seeing The American in a cinema, mostly because of the huge number of people who got up and walked out. The marketing was saying "Clooney" and "gunman" – but the film is a quiet, obtuse and occasionally frustratingly pointless ramble through Clooney's insecurities and occasional actual dangers. Calling it a thriller is an enormous stretch. Personally, I loved it. But I also went in with no expectations and nothing to do except be mildly surprised that The American had a mainstream release at all.

If you're a fan of Jim Jarmusch and Nic Roeg, you might enjoy what Corbijn is trying to do here. Otherwise, don't bother.