Why the world loves Yellowstone's Kevin Costner - and rightly so

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: Season five of Yellowstone drops this week. That might not be big news to you, but in the US of A especially, Yellowstone is bigger than all hell.

When season one of Taylor Sheridan's modern-day western saga debuted in 2018, the media apparently had a field day. "Succession, but with guns and SUVs" was a consensus. There's a myth that Yellowstone was given a drubbing by the critics, but the numbers just don't stack up. Season one was a critical success – yes, even among the coastal elites of LA and New York – while season two scored the full 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

I caught up with Yellowstone in season three – and I've been a fan since. Yes, it can look like a MAGA fantasy of America dressed up in Carhartt and LL Bean and wheeled out for a mob still in thrall to a fake-tanned New York reality TV star, but it is also a show with Kevin Costner's paw prints all over it. And that is generally a pretty great thing.

Supplied Eight great Kevin Costner Performances (and where you can watch them).

READ MORE:

* The Crown: Does Netflix have a duty to tell the truth, or simply entertain us?

* The Watcher: Ryan Murphy strikes Netflix 'true crime' gold once again

* The Midnight Club: Netflix's smart, thoughtful and compassionate teen horror

* Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: How real film-makers elevate this Netflix series

* Yellowstone: Kevin Costner's beloved drama finally makes its free-to-air debut



Costner's break is always a story worth retelling. After years of bit parts, friend Lawrence Kasdan offered Costner a role in The Big Chill, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1983. But it had been decided in the edit-suite, the film would be stronger without the flashback scenes Costner appeared in.

To make it up to Costner, Kasdan offered him a role in the 1985 Silverado. That was the break that defined Costner's career. Silverado didn't single-handedly revive westerns, but it was an unapologetic celebration of the genre. By making Costner a star – and by making a ton of money, Silverado was one of a few films that cleared the way for Dances With Wolves. After which the western revival was on for young and old – and continues today.

Supplied Kevin Costner plays Montana rancher John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Costner created Dances with Wolves from the ground up. He optioned the novel, oversaw the screenplay, produced, directed and played the lead. Dances with Wolves is endlessly parodied as the most egregious "white saviour" narrative to hit the mainstream since Edgar Rice Burroughs dreamed up Tarzan. But it was also a slyly revisionist film that incinerated at least few myths of the frontier – and included almost authentic Indigenous dialogue, which, in 1990, was a shamefully big deal. Even today, you're far more likely to see subtitled Elvish, Na'vi or Klingon at a cinema, than you are Navajo, Yupik or Sioux.

Costner remained one of the world's leading men for years, before heading into what looked like a respectable retirement of cameos and side-hustles. He turned up as Superman's adoptive dad in Man Of Steel and again as the avuncular lab boss in Hidden Figures. He was typically superb as a grieving grandad in 2020's Let Him Go.

Getty Images Dances with Wolves won seven Oscars at the Academy Awards in 1991, with star Kevin Costner taking home the trophy for Best Director.

But for now, and at least another couple of seasons, seeing Costner on screen under those endless Montana skies is kind of a treat. Beneath the bluster and the speechifying, Costner and Sheridan are leavening the formula with compassion and insight that still catches me out. Yellowstone is a solid and wildly entertaining show with more heart, soul and brains than you might have heard.

Season 5 of Yellowstone begins streaming on Neon on Monday, November 14. Episodes will also debut on Wednesday nights at 8.30pm on SoHo from November 16.