Travel Man: Television’s most hilarious and entertaining destination series is back

Joe Lycett kicks off a new series of Travel Man by teaming up with Sarah Millican and heading to Vilnius, Lithuania.

REVIEW: Television’s most hilarious and entertaining travel show is back.

Yes, forget those unruly galahs on Travel Guides Australia and Gordon Ramsay’s misadventures abroad, Travel Man (the latest season of which debuts on TVNZ 1 on Wednesday at 8pm) has been delivering enlightening, erudite and downright subversive takes on destination around the globe for eight years now.

As well as its short, sharp fact and fun-filled format, part of the joy was original host Richard Ayoade’s eclectic and acerbic exchanges with each episode’s celebrity guest. Who can forget his sauna-suffering alongside Paul Rudd in Helsinki, or the shocking moment Chris O’Dowd feigned dropping a snowglobe – only to disastrously stumble?

While Ayoade packed up his suitcase for the final time in 2019, the show has continued after a short global pandemic-necessitated hiatus with Birmingham’s finest Joe Lycett stepping into the breach. That equates to a little less cynicism, a lot more sass and about the same amount of self-deprecation.

After a short stint last year featuring European jaunts and japes with the likes of Billy Bailey, Aisling Bea and James Acaster, he’s returned for another quartet of 48-hour adventures, beginning with a trip to Vilnius, Lithuania accompanied by South Shields-born Sarah Millican.

Promising a packed schedule that will include an opportunity to centre themselves, sightseeing in style and sculpting their own souvenirs, Lycett initially jokes that “I did book Venice, but predictive text sent us here”.

Travel Man & Hobby Man Joe Lycett made his debut as the host of Travel Man last year.

Staying in a 15th century former pharmacy that has been reimagined as a boutique hotel (Vilnius prides itself of being one of the best preserved medieval cities in the world), the pair initially investigate what Lycett calls “the Kendall Jenner of Vilnius” (the uber-Instragrammed Gediminas’ Castle Tower) before visiting the former Lukiškės Prison, now a tourist site (and a shooting location for the most recent season of Stranger Things) where you can take a tour, go to a gig, drink at a bar or simply “soak up the cherry ambience”.

“It gives you the heebie jeebies,” shudders Millican, “It’s made me think I’m not going to do all those crimes I planned.”

“I saw this whole trip as an intervention,” Lycett instantly deadpans.

Having worked up an appetite, they then head to Senjoi Trebele to sample local delicacies like fermented rye bread (gira), cepelinai (filled potato dumplings) and beetroot soup. “Like revenge, the soup is best served – with a spud,” Lycett notes of the potato accompaniment.

“I can taste the beetroot and the yoghurt,” Millican chimes in, “but I’m not sure they should be in a bowl together.”

Supplied Joe Lycett is joined by Sarah Millican in Vilnius, Lithuania for the opening episode of the latest season of Travel Man.

Fortunately neither loses their lunch during a thrilling 40-minute hot air balloon flight over the city and they’re still feeling bouncy the next morning, as they visit the outdoor Museum at the Centre of Europe and attempt to turn “priceless sap” (amber, which is apparently more abundantly available in the Baltic region than virtually anywhere else in the world) into one-of-a-kind wearables.

Rather than admiring flowers at the Botanic Gardens, they instead turn the hands towards Sakotis (‘the cake you bake on a spit roast”) which leads to Lycett pondering “what my smart watch thinks I’m doing?” and wondering if the exertion involved “for somewhere between 45-minutes and an eternity” means the result will be “the first calorie-neutral cake”. At least both declared it delicious.

With a visit to the Milky Way Revolving Restaurant and the independent republic of Uzupio still on the menu, the imbibing, inhaling and double-entendres are not quite finished, especially when Spunka beer is there to be sampled.

Yes, our guide may have changed, but the bright and breezy, slightly cheesy, but endlessly enjoyable format remains.

The new season of Travel Man debuts on TVNZ 1 at 8pm on Wednesday, August 2. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.