Eight great Emily Blunt performances (and where you can watch them right now)

As she makes the jump to series TV in The English, Stuff to Watch looks back at the English actors' finest turns so far on the silver screen.

A regular fixture on movie screens for the past decade-and-a-half, English actor Emily Blunt has proved to be one of the most versatile performers of her generation.

Equally adept at high drama, knockabout comedy and searing action, she’s now a genuine Hollywood headliner.

As she makes the jump to series TV with Prime Video’s The English, Stuff to Watch looks back over the 39-year-old’s career so far and picks out our favourite Blunt performances (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied The Young Victoria, A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns are among the best Emily Blunt movies now available to stream in New Zealand.

Supplied Blunt’s The Devil Wears Prada character Emily Charlton was the movie’s undoubted scene-stealer.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006, Disney+)

The role that first brought Blunt to many people’s attention. Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci might been the stars of this 2006 adaptation of Laura Weisberger’s much-loved novel about a naive young woman who comes to New York and scores a job as the assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors, but Blunt is the undoubted scene-stealer as Emily Charlton, a gossipy, fashion-forward senior assistant

“Killer cast, killer clothes, killer laughs. And best of all, you don't have to know the difference between Donna Karan and Donna Summer to delight in the film's wicked workplace politics,” wrote Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Eleanor Ringel-Cater.

Supplied Blunt starred opposite Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014, Netflix)

Tom Cruise was the drawcard for Doug Liman’s adaptation of Japanese author Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s 2004 novel All You Need is Kill, but Blunt portrayed the character you most remember. Sergeant Rita Vrataski is the one who realises the potential of Major William Cage being trapped in a time-loop to help Earth’s forces defeated the invading aliens.

“Repeats itself without being repetitive, takes itself seriously while providing some laughs and offers plenty of action without short-changing us on the intelligence front,” wrote Arizona Republic’s Bill Goodykoontz.

Supplied Blunt teamed-up with Jason Segel for The Five-Year Engagement.

The Five Year Engagement (2012, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Blunt starred opposite Jason Segel in this charming romantic-comedy about a man who proposes to his girlfriend, but then unexpected events keep tripping them up as they look to walk down the aisle together.

“An exemplary modern romantic comedy, personal and symbolic, goofy and substantial, tightly imagined yet loosely strung, wise in bewilderment,” wrote New Yorker’s Richard Brody, while New York Daily News’ Elizabeth Weitzman believed that, “Blunt has never been more relaxed – and she and Segel have a believably warm chemistry”.

Supplied Blunt delivers a fabulous blend of strict matronliness and cheeky charm as the eponymous magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018, Disney+)

Set three decades after Julie Andrews' supernatural nanny ascended back into the clouds, this sequel opens with the residents of 17 Cherry Tree Lane facing financial crisis.

However, just as Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) is beginning to lose hope, an old acquaintance from his past breezes in, demanding her old room back and informs him that "she has come to look after the Banks children".

Like the 1964 original, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Doctor Dolittle, this is an unabashed, brightly coloured musical, with hissable villains, acerbic heroes and clever children.

Sporting a series of stunning outfits, Blunt delivers a fabulous blend of strict matronliness and cheeky charm as the eponymous Mary.

supplied Natalie Press and Blunt get up close and personal in My Summer of Love.

My Summer of Love (2004, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Inspired by Helen Cross' novel of the same name, Pawel Pawlikowski's drew obvious parallels with Sir Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, right down to the girls' shared love of an old singer – Edith Piaf standing in for Mario Lanza here. As with the Christchurch-set story, here are two young women from different backgrounds whose intense relationship causes mayhem for others.

Longing for some excitement in her life, Mona (Natalie Press) is drawn to the free-spirited, alluring and mysterious Tamsin (Blunt), who's freshly home from boarding school and keen to be a "bad influence" on her new friend. This is a dark, yet delightful and compelling coming-of-age drama bolstered by Pawlikowski's intimate and natural camerawork and terrific performances from both leads.

Supplied Blunt and Millicent Simmonds were the stand-out performers in A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place (2018, Netflix, Prime Video)

The movie that required you to choose your snacks carefully.

Blunt’s husband John Krasinski’s atmospheric, haunting and terrifying sci-fi flick featured creatures that hunted you down if you made any kind of sound. Blunt is the heavily pregnant matriarch just trying to keep her family alive in a world where they are essentially isolated from the rest of humanity.

“Blunt delivers a tour de force of silent emotion as approaching monsters fry your nerves to a frazzle,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers.

Supplied Blunt played FBI Special Agent Kate Macer in Sicario.

Sicario (2015, Prime Video, Neon)

Blunt more than held her own against Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro in this thriller about an FBI agent who is enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs at the border area between the US and Mexico.

Directed by Blade Runner 2049 and Dune’s Denis Villenueve, the screenplay was written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

“There are no rules, and no reason, in this world of death and revenge, and we see it through [Blunt’s] Kate's eyes: fascinated, repelled, ultimately haunted,” wrote Seattle Times’ Moira MacDonald.

supplied Blunt delivered a star-making turn as The Young Victoria.

The Young Victoria (2009, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

Blunt stars as she who was "not amused" in Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee’s biopic (written by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes) of Queen Victoria's early years and her enduring romance with Prince Albert (Rupert Friend).

The impressive ensemble also includes Paul Bettany, Miranda Richardson, Mark Strong and Jim Broadbent.

“Blunt, her eyes sparking, her manner playful, smart, and proud, shines in the title role. If the film itself isn't brilliant, its star most definitely is,” wrote Philadelphia Inquirer’s Steven Rea.