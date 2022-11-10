TVNZ reveals MKR's return and a double dose of Celebrity Treasure Island for 2023

Celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge will judge the new season of My Kitchen Rules NZ.

TVNZ have announced their 2023 line-up, with big name favourites making major returns and new titles on the cards.

As expected, reality television shows lead the charge, but with hosting shake-ups, a shift away from all forms of human “matchmaking” (that have proved so controversial in the last few years) and two new shows focused on the lives of disabled Kiwis, interesting changes to our TV viewing appear to be on the cards.

Here are the biggest 2023 reveals from the state broadcaster that we believe will pique the interest of Kiwis.

Celebrity Treasure Island Season 7 and Treasure Island: Fans vs. Faves

Celebrity Treasure Island (CTI) fans, rejoice: Kiwis will be able to feast on two new servings of the reality television show in 2023.

Celebrity Treasure Island season seven will arrive late next year, while Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves will debut on our screens much sooner.

The spin-off series will see CTI “fans” face off against celebrity favourites from previous seasons, and will also offer a first look at Shortland Street actor Jayden Daniel stepping into the co-hosting role as Matt Chisholm’s replacement.

TVNZ Jayden Daniels and Bree Tomasel for Celebrity Treasure Island: Fans vs. Faves.

The Dog House NZ

It’s the dating show with a difference, and now Aotearoa will have its own local version of the UK reality show The Dog House.

Kiwi families will be matched with rescue dogs looking to fall in love and find their forever homes in the show Stuff to Watch’s James Croot says will “give you the feels.”

With a bombardment of reality dating shows across multiple channels and streaming services in recent times, matchmaking between cutesy canines and loving families will be a welcome difference to our TV screens.

My Kitchen Rules NZ

For the first time since 2018, this competitive cooking show will make a comeback on TVNZ2.

French-Australian chef Manu Feildel will return to judge the competition alongside MKR Australia’s Colin Fassnidge, who replaces previous judge Pete Evans, whose cookbooks were dropped by multiple companies after drawing backlash for his controversial views on Covid-19.

TVNZ have sent out a casting call for any kitchen-savvy Kiwis looking to battle it out on the show.

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes NZ

This is another Kiwi iteration of a popular UK show.

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes NZ will follow a group of 12 Kiwis living with dementia, as they navigate working in the high-pressure environment of a restaurant kitchen. Expect a few dropped plates and lost waiters here and there.

TVNZ The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes NZ is a local spin-off of the UK series.

After The Party

Robyn Malcolm stars in this local drama series as Penny who, five-years before the show’s present day, accused her husband Phil of inappropriate behaviour with a minor.

When Phil returns to town to teach at the local school, Penny must grapple with confusion over whether what she saw was real or imagined.

Four Go Flatting

Four Kiwis with intellectual disabilities will have their experience in flatting documented in this new reality show.

Along with The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, Four Go Flatting is a welcome opportunity for Kiwis living with disabilities to see themselves represented by our national broadcaster.

Patriot Brains

Patriot Brains returns for season two with a bit of a shake-up.

English actress Sue Perkins will replace Bill Bailey as host of the show which pits two teams of Australians and Kiwis against each other in a trans-tasman battle of wits.