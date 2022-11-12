The Guilt Trip: The truly terrible comedy even Striesand lovers will hate hits TVNZ+

The Guilt Trip is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

The Guilt Trip (M, 91mins) Directed by Anne Fletcher **

He might have a master's degree in chemistry and three years' experience with the Environmental Protection Agency, but Andy Brewster (Seth Rogen) is a disappointment to his long-widowed mother.

Joyce (Barbra Streisand) can't understand why her only child can't keep a girlfriend, let alone find someone to marry.

So it's with trepidation that he briefly heads to her New Jersey home in preparation for a road trip back across the country to try and get his groundbreaking product into stores. It's a natural cleaner that combines coconut oil, palm kernel oil and soy.

But after Joyce opens up to him about her first love, Andy becomes determined to track him down, even if it means taking her along for the eight-day journey. However, there's only so much nagging, "advice" and George Eliot audiobook that one grown man can take.

Inspired by writer Dan Fogleman's (Crazy Stupid Love) own mother-of-all-excursions, The Guilt Trip follows a predictable path of "edgy" humour delivered with a solid dollop of schmaltz.

Designed more for fans of Babs than Seth, this 2012 tale sees him playing a loveable schlub who mumbles and muddles his way through most of the movie until he finally listens to his meshuggeneh mom.

Meanwhile, just like Betty White in director Anne Fletcher's previous outing The Proposal, here's a chance to see La Streisand (in her first starring role in more than 15 years) behaving badly.

Supplied The Guilt Trip follows a predictable path of "edgy" humour, delivered with a solid dollop of schmaltz and an incredible amount of product placement.

To be fair, there's something winsome and wistful about the story and her performance, but it's undermined by the contrived set pieces and some seriously clunky product placement for candy, rental cars, clothing stores and a shopping network.

So while this intergenerational road trip has potential, it is wasted. A comedy even your mother might not love.

