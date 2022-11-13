Fallen: Denzel Washington's bonkers, bewitching, demonic thriller comes to Netflix

Fallen (16+, 124mins) Directed by Gregory Hoblit ***½

Detective John Hobbes (Denzel Washington) is a cop who always gets his man.

Zealous, driven and seemingly immune to bribery, Hobbes has seen a number of cases right through to the doling out of a final punishment – death.

But this time, after being invited to watch particularly nasty criminal Edgar Reese breathe his last in the gas chamber, Hobbes is perturbed, un-nerved and perplexed by a series of killings over the following few weeks that bear all his hallmark. Victims are found in the bath, while half-eaten bowls of cornflakes are left on the kitchen-table (surely taking the idea of a cereal killer too far),

Supplied Denzel Washington plays Detective John Hobbes in Fallen.

READ MORE:

* Gone by Wednesday: Ten terrific movies leaving Netflix this week

* Eight great Emily Blunt performances (and where you can watch them right now)

* Causeway: Apple's understated drama a powerful reminder of Jennifer Lawrence's talent

* Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown returns with another entertaining Netflix romp



With Hobbes increasingly being framed as a potential suspect, his investigations yield only one possible, if seemingly incredible, conclusion. Someone Reese’s spirit has survived and is passing itself form person to person through the merest touch, thus allowing him to carry on his murderous killing spree from beyond the grave.

With his colleagues closing in, Hobbes knows he needs to find a way to break the cycle – and fast. Time is most definitely not on his side.

Supplied Embeth Davidtz finds herself in mortal peril in Fallen.

A bizarre mix of 1950s detective movie and supernatural thriller, Fallen might not be the slickest or most coherent movie, but it’s one that definitely gets under your skin and will stay with you for days after (even if Hobbes’ solution is even more contrived and unbelievable than the original conceit).

Likewise, director Gregory Hoblit’s sometimes languid pace won’t be for everyone, but he definitely creates an effective atmosphere of dread with his use of different film stocks and camera angles to throw the viewer off-balance and immerse them into the story.

Of course it’s all anchored by a terrific performance from the always reliable Washington. Evoking memories of his equally noir-ish turn as Easy Rawlins in 1995’s hugely under-rated Devil in a Blue Dress, he again shows his innate ability to sell even the most implausible story and make it come alive for the audience. However, while he exudes class and style, the rich supporting cast that includes John Goodman, Donald Sutherland and Embeth Davidtz feels somewhat wasted in comparison.

A tighter edit could have made this classic. Instead, almost a quarter of a century after its original release, Fallen is more of a cult film, one that seems to gain more fans each year, all falling under its wild narrative’s spell and unable to listen to a certain Rolling Stones song in quite the same way again.

Fallen is now available to stream on Netflix.