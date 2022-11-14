Alien: Resurrection at 25: Reassessing the much-maligned, franchise-ending sequel

Alien: Resurrection (R16, 109mins) Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet ***½

Responsible for more nightmares than virtually any other movie trilogy (as well as some terrific taglines), the first three Alien films redefined the sci-fi and horror genres in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

Across three different cinematic styles (reflecting their respective directors – Ridley Scott, James Cameron and David Fincher), they told the story of science officer Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and her battles against an acid-blooded species whose sole intent was seemingly wiping out anything it came into contact with (but especially humans).

In 1979’s Alien, Ripley and her crew disturbed and were almost all wiped out by the xenomorph on an otherwise lifeless planet. Seven years later, Aliens’ picked up the tale when Ripley’s “lifeboat” the Narcissus was rescued by her employers. To her horror, it’s half-a-century later and the aforementioned planet has now been colonised – and officials are only now scratching their heads as to why communications have been lost, eventually deciding to send in the military.

Finally, in 1992’s Alien 3, another shuttle carrying Ripley ends up on a penal colony. Unfortunately, it’s also harbouring one of the beasties, which upon breaking out, causes all sorts of havoc.

Seemingly fed up with all this bad luck – and aiming to prevent the alien from causing any further death and destruction – she decided to end it all.

James Cameron's 1986 movie Aliens was a very different beast to Alien: Resurrection.

But of course, 20th Century Fox, a company who would become synonymous with reboots and endless franchises, decided they hadn’t quite got enough out of the xenomorphs, cooking up this 1997 entry set some 200 years after Ripley’s apparent death.

As the film opens, we discover a team of scientists have been busy perfecting human cloning, finally achieving what they set out to do – create a copy of Ripley in order to obtain the unborn alien that was growing insider her at the time of her death. Their ultimate aim – to breed the xenomorphs and train them as part of a chemical weapons division for the military.

To that end, they’ve enlisted a group of mercenaries to “obtain” cryotubes so humans inside can be used as “hosts”. However, everyone from Ripley Clone 8 to the mercenaries and the xenomorphs themselves have other ideas about that – and once the acid-blooded beasties get loose, the same old murder and mayhem looks set to be unleashed.

Supplied Sigourney Weaver returned for one last outing as Ellen Ripley in 1997’s Alien Resurrection.

After Scott’s haunted house in space, Cameron’s high-octane breathless fire fight and Fincher’s grossly under-rated gothic, moody thriller, French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Delicatessen, The City of Lost Children) was drafted in to put his own style on this instalment.

A specialist in vivid, visceral backdrops and surreal imagery, his trademark flourishes are all present and correct. Textures and lighting combine to give the central space station setting a very organic feel, while Jeunet adds humour to lighten the gore and overall tense mood (a move that does occasionally jar and is more likely the result of screenwriter Joss Whedon’s – who would later go on to create the first two Avengers movies and the much-maligned Justice League – sensibilities). And of course, as one would expect, those of a nervous disposition should be aware there are more than a few shocks and things designed to make you squirm.

Supplied Winona Ryder played the mysterious Cal in Alien: Resurrection.

Having – somewhat reluctantly – been persuaded back for one last battle, Weaver actually looks like she’s enjoying herself here, playing a Ripley who is both amoral and dangerous to know. A rare recurring movie character whose experiences have altered her perception on life, Ripley is now unconcerned about everything because she has already been killed. Weaver adroitly brings this attitude to the surface, while also demonstrating her private grief at her loss of identity (as a result of cloning).

Joining her this time around, are another intriguing and memorable ensemble who include Ron Perlman, Dan Hedaya, Brad Dourif and Winona Ryder, the latter playing very much outside of her traditional comfort zone. At first, she seems miscast as mercenary Cal, but, as the film progresses, the former Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice star’s talent shines through, and we discover just why she did seem so out of place.

Sure, the ending is polarising to say the least (and a portent of many a blockbuster franchise in the ensuing quarter-of-a-century), but what could have an after-thought that ruined the series’ credibility was actually not only a surprisingly enjoyable romp, but also rather thought-provoking.

Such a combination was what helped Scott revive the franchise via 2012’s prequel Prometheus, but only after the dual dire, soulless, unholy disasters that were the monstrous Alien vs Predator mash-ups.

Alien: Resurrection is now available to stream on Disney+.