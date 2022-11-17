Damages: Why you should binge-watch this brilliant legal drama - now on Disney+

All seasons of Damages are now available to stream on Disney+.

Damages

All five seasons of this long-running legal drama are available to stream on Disney+, so if you’re looking for something slightly more highbrow to binge, this could be a winner.

The series revolves around hard-working lawyer Patty Hewes, played by Glenn Close, who is mentoring law graduate Ellen Parsons, played by Rose Byrne.

The series follows the pair as they take on complex cases each season, as well as exploring the women between the two powerful women, creating extra dramatic storylines that run alongside the compelling legal cases.

If you’re a fan of Suits, but you’re looking for a female-led, less corny version of the show, Damages is the one for you.

Supplied Glenn Close plays Damages’ Patty Hewes.

READ MORE:

* Alien: Resurrection at 25: Reassessing the much-maligned, franchise-ending sequel

* Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone shines new TVNZ+ crime-drama from creator of Yellowstone

* The English: Forget Yellowstone, Emily Blunt and Prime Video have delivered the best western of 2022



Disney+ Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge is now available to stream on Disney+.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

As an older sister to a bug-loving, outdoorsy little brother, I’m most familiar with the man, the myth, the legend that is Bear Grylls.

Grylls is well-known for being dropped in the middle of nowhere and being forced to drink his own pee to survive and, in Running Wild with Bear Grylls, he’s taking celebrities along for the ride.

Disney+ is home to the most recent seasons of the long-running show, which has been streaming on various networks since 2014.

In season five and six, Grylls is joined by the likes of Channing Tatum in Norway, Cara Delevingne in Sardinia, Terry Crews in Iceland and Rainn Wilson (a.k.a Dwayne from The Office) in the La Sal Mountains.

A spin-off series, Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge is also available to watch on Disney+, in which celebrities are challenged to push their minds and bodies to the limit – and learn essential survival skills from the best man in the game.

Disney+ Everything's Trash is now available to stream on Disney+.

Everything's Trash

Based on comedian Phoebe Robinson’s book, Everything is Trash and That’s OK, Robinson takes her inner- musings to the screen in this 10-episode series.

It focuses on Phoebe, a 30-something podcast host, trying to – as is frequently repeated – “live her best life”.

However, this goal is thwarted quite significantly when Phoebe’s brother decides to run for office in New York City and Phoebe’s life is put under a microscope, not helped by the fact that she sleeps with the opposition’s campaign manager.

The series follows the siblings, as they navigate their relationship through the political campaign, as well as dealing with Phoebe trying to grow up amongst social media scrutiny and the issues that come with being a black woman in the public eye.

Disney+ Both seasons of Big Shot are now available to stream on Disney+.

Big Shot

This very Disney-esque sports comedy tells the story of Marvyn Korn, played by John Stamos, after he is fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin and moves to California, completely switching tacks and coaching a girl's basketball team at an elite high school.

If Marvyn thought that coaching a high school team would be a walk in the park, he is soon proved wrong – the girls are soon teaching their coach a thing or two.

One review I read described the series as having “touches of Gilmore Girls” in the way Marvyn uses his new-found knowledge of the female brain to re-connect with his estranged daughter.

The first season irons out the kinks of Maryn’s gruff temperament, whereas the second season sees Marvyn work hard to take his team to the next level. Both seasons are available to stream now.