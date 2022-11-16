Emily: Entertaining, evocative Bronte biopic plays fast and loose with the truth

Emily (M, 130mins) Directed by Frances O’Connor ***½

“How did you write Wuthering Heights?”

Charlotte Bronte (Alexandra Dowling) is almost incredulous, as she queries her younger sister Emily (Emma Mackey).

“I took my pen – and put it to paper,” comes the defiant reply.

“It’s an ugly book, full of selfish people who only care for themselves,” Charlotte sniffs.

Of course, that “ugly book”, first published in 1847, is now regarded as one of the greatest works of English literature, the subject of countless film and television adaptations, as well as an unforgettable 1978 song by Kate Bush.

But its author, who initially published it under the name Ellis Bell, before her death aged just 30, has always been something of an enigma. Although part of a famous family – her sisters Charlotte and Anne wrote Jane Eyre and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall respectively – Emily had a reputation as a recluse.

British-Australian actor Frances O’Connor’s (A.I. Artificial Intelligence) lavish-looking and atmospheric directorial debut offers up an entertaining theory as to the genesis of Wuthering, but it’s one that Bronte purists may bridle at.

If you’re a stickler for historical truth, then Emily may leave you frustrated, as it conflates, twists and moulds events to suit its narrative.

Supplied Emma Mackey plays 19th century author Emily Bronte in the new film Emily.

However, if you’re looking to escape into a character study filled with gorgeous costuming, repressed feelings, caddish behaviour and Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar sporting horrendous mutton-chops as Emily’s dad Patrick, then this will be just the ticket.

It’s anchored by a terrific, compelling performance from Mackey (Sex Education, Death on the Nile). Reminding one of Keira Knightley at her most luminous, she’s mesmerising as the daydreaming, wary Emily.

While Charlotte pursues a career in teaching and brother Bramwell (Fionn Whitehead) is accepted into the Royal Academy of Arts, Emily has gained only a reputation “as the strange one” amongst the villagers for her solitary nature, much to Charlotte’s frustration.

“I won’t let you drag me down, I’m going to make something of myself,” she rants.

Supplied If you’re looking to escape into a character study filled with gorgeous costuming, repressed feelings and caddish behaviour, then Emily will be just the ticket.

Hoping to impress the handsome new curate William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), Charlotte is further exasperated by her sibling when she not only notes that “he’s not to be trusted” but channels their dead mother during an evening of frivolity.

That’s when its decided Emily should join Charlotte at the school, a short-lived endeavour ended by intense homesickness. As Charlotte urges her not to be a burden on their father, Emily begins to wonder if there’s something wrong with her.

But rather than brood, she finds herself strangely drawn to Weightman – now enlisted as her French tutor – and getting up to all sorts of mischief with her bon vivant brother Branwell, who found Royal Academy life was not for him.

Supplied For all its playing fast and loose with the truth, Frances O’Connor’s Emily is certainly an impressive debut, demonstrating an assurance, both in the scripting and direction.

However, any hope of happiness is shattered when the latter is sent away for “being a damaging influence” - and carrying on an affair with a married woman - while, after being intimate with Emily, Weightman shuns her, muttering that they have “committed a mortal sin” and suggesting “there's something ungodly in your writing”.

It’s a conversation that will drive her abroad and that he will almost instantly regret.

For all its playing fast and loose with the truth, O’Connor’s Emily is certainly an impressive debut, demonstrating an assurance, both in the scripting and direction.

There’s an intimacy to the shooting style that draws the viewer in and if, tonally, it sometimes jars, that feels more a reflection of its central character’s awkwardness, than a fault of the storytelling.

While not quite reaching the emotional or epic heights of this year’ New Zealand International Film Festival favourite Corsage, or the most recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, fans of costume dramas should leave more than satisfied.

Emily begins screening in select cinemas nationwide from November 17.