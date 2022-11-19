Echo 3: Hurt Locker, Zero Dark writer can't conjure same magic with bland Apple drama

REVIEW: Mark Boal is responsible for some of the most searing and thrilling political and military movies of the past two decades.

From In the Valley of Elah to The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit, the journalist turned screenwriter has drawn inspiration from real-life scenarios and turned them into Hollywood dramas that make you think, as well as hold you in their thrall.

Now he’s made the jump to TV, with an adaptation of award-winning 2018 Israeli series When Heroes Fly (itself loosely based on Amir Gutfreund’s 2008 novel of the same name).

Unfortunately, Echo 3 (which begins streaming on Apple TV+ on November 23) feels like the result of a long game of Chinese Whispers, with the cracking original conceit twisting and morphing into something entirely – and disappointingly – different.

Menemsha Films Echo 3 is based on the Israeli TV series When Heroes Fly.

Instead of the novel’s exploration of US religious cults and Israeli friends reuniting for a common cause after decades apart, this takes the TV show’s Colombian jungle setting and throws in class and familial tensions and unresolved trauma which, in the opening episode, becomes a lot.

A kind of a cross between The Mosquito Coast, Proof of Life, Hillbilly Elegy and Colombian award-winning tale Monos, even if you’ve bought one unlikely central relationship, a late initial installment twist truly stretches credulity.

Supplied Brothers-in-law and brothers-in-arms Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) go on a mission to get their wife and sister back from the Colombian jungle in Echo 3.

Six months before she’s facing near certain execution (before you start writing angry comments about spoilers, it’s the show’s first scene) 100 miles from the Colombia-Venezuela border, Amber Chesborough’s (Jessica Ann Collins) biggest worry had been fitting into her wedding dress. Yes, she needed a shot of tequila and confirmation from her brother Bambi (Luke Evans) that her relationship was “real” and “going to last forever”, but he was more than happy to assure her that his fellow US army commando Prince (Michiel Huisman) was a stand-up guy.

The ensuing celebrations though are cut short when the boys’ unit are informed it’ll be wheels up for the mountains of Afghanistan bright and early the next morning. Naturally, the operation goes pear-shaped (thanks to a misplaced drone), leaving Prince isolated and only successfully rescued thanks to the efforts of their leader Drifter (Dominic Fumusa), who seemingly sacrifices his own life.

Supplied Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Amber’s (Jessica Ann Collins) wedding celebrations are cut short when he and his team are needed for an operation in Afghanistan.

However, whether they could – or should – have rescued him becomes something of festering sore between the brothers-in-law, Prince convinced that Bambi needs to take responsibility for choosing to leave Drifter behind. Their increased hostility towards each other even begins to affect Amber and Prince’s marriage, the latter exasperated that she always takes her brother’s side.

But, when her search for alkaloids and the shaman who use them (something she believes could be a potential cure for addiction) seemingly goes sideways, the men will have to put aside their differences as they race against time to get her out of Central America alive.

Supplied While it has its moments, the overwhelming feeling is Echo 3 is neither compelling nor essential viewing.

Much of Echo 3’s problems arise from the breathless nature of its opening. The story is never allowed to settle, throwing in one “crisis” and narrative “wrinkle” after another, while the characters don’t feel fully formed.

Collins (who played a small, but memorable role on CSI) is an impressive stand-out, but her story often feels secondary to the male posturing between Prince and Bambi.

Kiwi audiences should also keep an eye out for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from our own Temuera Morrison as a snake-eating army man, but the overwhelming feeling is Echo 3 is neither compelling nor essential viewing.

Echo 3 begins streaming on Apple TV+ on November 23.