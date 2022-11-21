Seven superb Tim Burton movies (and where you can watch them right now)

From a ghost with the most to a caped vigilante and a boy who isn't finished, he's created some truly memorable cinema during the past 35 years.

Known for his gothic aesthetic sensibilities and black humour, Tim Burton has delivered audiences many memorable – and nightmare-inducing – movies throughout almost four decades of film-making.

Whether bringing the demon barber of Fleet Street to life in Sweeney Todd, making us believe an elephant can fly in his live-action adaptation of Dumbo, or turning Paul Giamatti into an orangutan in a lamentable Planet of the Apes remake, you can never accuse his efforts of being boring.

As he makes the leap to series television with The Addams Family-inspired Wednesday (surely a perfect marriage of subject and director), Stuff to Watch has looked back over his career and picked out our seven favourite Burton tales (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Mars Attacks! Beetlejuice and Big Eyes are among the terrific Tim Burton movies available to stream in New Zealand right now.

READ MORE:

* Die Hard no more this festive season: The 12 best alternative Christmas movies

* Eight great Michael Keaton performances (and where you can watch them)

* Winona Forever: As she hits 50, here are 10 of her best screen performances

* Winona Ryder talks sequels and Once Were Warriors



Supplied Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton get up close and personal in Batman Returns.

Batman Returns (1992, Neon)

Like The Empire Strikes Back and Spider-Man 2, Burton’s second stab at the Dark Knight is one of the greatest blockbuster sequels of all time.

This time around, Michael Keaton’s complicated caped crusader is up against the alter egos of both Danny DeVito’s Christmas Day-born Oswald Cobblepot and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle and not battling Prince’s soundtrack for top billing.

Supplied Winona Ryder starred alongside Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice (1988, Neon)

Michael Keaton’s “ghost with the most” helps makes Burton’s pitch-black comedy a riot from start to finish. He plays the eponymous bio-exorcist who is called into assist when a séance goes awry for ghostly couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). Winona Ryder also stars.

“The story almost comes off the rails, but Beetlejuice's charm lies more in the execution. The movie is crammed with visual invention and snappy comedy,” wrote The Guardian’s Steve Rose.

20th Century Fox Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder starred in the s winsome, whimsical Edward Scissorhands.

Edward Scissorhands (1990, Disney+)

A blonde-barneted Winona Ryder plays the object of Johnny Depp's disfigured scientific-creation's affections in Burton's winsome, whimsical tale. As he struggles to find his place in society, he discovers a talent for topiary and ice-sculpturing.

The impressive cast also includes Vincent Price, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall and Alan Arkin.

Supplied Martin Landau won an Oscar for his performance as former horror star Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood.

Ed Wood (1994, Disney+)

Johnny Depp heads the terrific ensemble assembled for this evocative and immensely entertaining black-and-white biopic of the colourful, but rather unsuccessful mid 20th-century film director Edward D. Wood Jr. Alongside terrific turns from Patricia Arquette, Sarah Jessica Park, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jeffrey Jones, Martin Landau won an Oscar for his performance as former horror star Bela Lugosi.

“A comedy of the ridiculous in which the ridiculous turns unexpectedly sublime,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Owen Gleiberman.

Supplied US President James Dale was one of two roles Jack Nicholson took on in Mars Attacks!

Mars Attacks! (1996, Netflix)

While Roland Emmerich's alien forces were blowing up the White House in Independence Day, Burton's martian invaders were busy causing mass chaos with gleeful abandon in this hilarious black comedy.

Best viewed as a kind of low-brow Dr. Strangelove for Generation X, it's the only film to feature Tom Jones playing himself and Jack Nicholson as the US President.

Supplied Jake Skellington is the main character in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, Disney+)

Yes, I know Henry Selick was the director of this macabre masterpiece, but Burton was the man who conceived the dark musical fantasy (his name is even part of the title in some places).

Danny Elfman’s toe-tapping songs, memorable characters, a wicked sense of humour and stop-motion animation at its finest help bring the story of Jack Skellington to life, while positing the theory that Halloween is better than December 25.

Supplied Christoph Waltz and Amy Adams teamed up for Big Eyes.

Big Eyes (2014, AroVison, Academy OnDemand, RoxyOnDemand)

Eleven years in the making, this entertaining and excellent dramatisation of the life of American artist Margaret Ulbrich (Amy Adams) focuses on how she was swept off her feet by charismatic Walter Keane (a hammy, but convincingly creepy Christoph Waltz). Although he helps bring her works to public attention, not everything is as it seems.

It's easy to see what attracted Burton to this. Keane's wide-eyed portraits fit comfortably within his unique aesthetic, while the true-life tale (a kind of a cross between Catch Me If You Can and A Streetcar Named Desire) becomes increasing macabre and Hitchcockesque, as Walter desperately tries to cover his tracks.