Top Gear: Why the beloved BBC motoring show is now better than ever

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: The Brits are pretty good at renewing and reinvigorating their successful series. So good in fact, they even coined a term for it.

Every couple of seasons or so, a new version of Doctor Who’s central character The Doctor rises out of whatever smouldering pile is left of the last one – and the next season is assured.

Back in 2015, when Jeremy Clarkson, who was about 55 years old at the time, thought he was entitled to punch an employee in the face because he couldn't have what he wanted for dinner, not many people would have bet that Top Gear had another season left in it.

And, love them or loathe them, Clarkson, Hammond and May were unique and insanely good at what they did.

The chemistry between them was like a great sitcom – if I called them Fred, Wilma and Pebbles, no-one would have to ask me who was who, eh? – and the budgets guaranteed a spectacular show in exotic places.

But – and it's a big but – they were also clearly tired and going through the motions in the last few years. Even if Clarkson hadn't melted down, it was only a matter of time before one of the three – probably James – called time and retired.

Supplied Thanks to Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, after years of missteps, bad ideas and appalling dad jokes, Top Gear has finally come good again.

What followed "the punch" was a complete omni-shambles, as the trio jumped – or were pushed – leaving the BBC to replace three overwhelmingly popular presenters, at short notice.

It didn't go well.

Without the vision of original producer Andy Wilman, who also quit, the show lost all direction and focus. New lead presenter Chris Evans (not the one who plays Captain America, sadly) was a disaster. But at least Evans knew he wasn't right for the show and quit after one season.

Co-host and Friends star Matt LeBlanc was totally watchable – and actual racing driver Chris Harris brought some track day credibility and insight. But the show was still a long way from working as it should.

Other faces came and left for a few years, before the production settled on Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

And somehow, after four years of missteps, bad ideas and appalling dad jokes, Top Gear has come good again.

In fact, I reckon the show is better now than it had been in a decade. Harris, McGuinness and Flintoff didn't have immediate chemistry – Harris was a bit prickly and insecure around the other two – but after a season or two, a genuine warmth and camaraderie is there.

Also, Harris can really drive, Flintoff is apparently made of wire and wood – and McGuinness is an actual comedian, not just a wannabe.

Supplied Love them or loathe them, Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May were unique and insanely good at what they did on Top Gear.

Meanwhile, over on Prime Video, once or twice a year, when the idea is solid and the boys can be bothered, a new, feature-length installment of The Grand Tour rolls out, with the old gang rested, reinvigorated and enjoying an overseas holiday to top up their pensions.

When The Doctor does her or his party trick, they call it "regeneration" – and I reckon that's the perfect term for what the BBC have, finally, got right with Top Gear.

Top Gear has successfully regenerated.

The latest season of Top Gear is now available to stream on TVNZ+. New episodes also debut on TVNZ’s Duke channel at 9.35pm on Thursdays.