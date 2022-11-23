Wednesday: Netflix and Tim Burton's triumphant Riverdale-style Addams Family update

Wednesday will begin streaming on Netflix on the evening of November 23.

REVIEW: Has there ever been a more perfect match of director to material than this?

I guess a Guillermo Del Toro-take on Charles Addams’ weird and wild collection of oddball relatives would be fascinating, but Tim Burton’s gothic sensibilities fit perfectly alongside the macabre aesthetic of the cartoonist’s satire of the ideal 20th Century American family, which first appeared in The New Yorker in 1938.

In fact, it’s hard to believe Burton wasn’t actually responsible for two early crowd-pleasing 1990s big-screen adaptations, especially since one of his many muses – Christina Ricci – played young Wednesday Addams (Men in Black’s Barry Sonnenfeld was the actual man behind the camera there).

But now, in his first foray into TV since his The Word of Stainboy mini-series of shorts more than 20 years ago, the man who gave us his own unique, twisted visions of Batman, Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at the helm of a Riverdale/Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-style Addams Family update – and the result is exactly as ooky, spooky and kooky as anyone might have hoped.

SUPPLIED From a ghost with the most to a caped vigilante and a boy who isn't finished, he's created some truly memorable cinema during the past 35 years.

Anchored by a fabulous, acerbic turn (“Drip coffee is for people who hate themselves and have no real purpose – or meaning”) from Jane the Virgin, X and the most recent Scream’s Jenna Ortega as the eponymous monochrome-loving and Machiavellian eldest Addams child, Wednesday is an eight-part teen black comedy that should delight fans of the franchise – and Burton – of all ages.

Expelled from Nancy Reagan High School (her eighth forced exit from an educational institution in five years) for piranha-based revenge on a group of bullies who had been hounding her hapless younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), teen Wednesday now has no choice but to attend her parents’ alma mater Nevermore Academy.

Supplied Jenna Ortega is the eponymous Wednesday.

“That boy’s parents were going to file attempted murder charges,” mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) chides, “How would that have looked on your permanent record?”

“Terrible – everyone would know that I failed to get the job done,” the recalcitrant Wednesday replies.

So while Morticia is delighted that her daughter will now haunt the halls where she was once captain of the fencing team, Queen of the Dark Prom and President of the Seance Society, Wednesday is determined to make her escape at the earliest opportunity.

Unimpressed by Morticia’s old friend Principal Weems’ (Gwendoline Christie) platitudes, housemaster Miss Thornhill’s (a pitch-perfect cameo from Ricci) reassurances of pastoral care (although the black dahlia gift is appreciated) and room-mate Enid’s (Emma Myers) rainbow colour scheme, Wednesday has no plans to fit in with any of the fangs, furs, stoners or scales that make up the student body.

That she has succeeded in that aim becomes crystal clear when a tangle with the school’s Queen Bee is quickly followed by a falling masonry attempt on her life.

However, it’s during the first of her weekly court-ordered therapy sessions in the nearby town of Jericho that she makes her first bid for freedom.

Supplied Catherine Zeta Jones and Luiz Guzman play Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Evading the attentions of Weems, Wednesday makes her way to the Weathervane coffee shop, where she strikes an unlikely ally in barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan). His offer to help her “escape this hell-hole” is only thwarted by a group of local thugs.

Although swiftly repelled by Wednesday, the scuffle attracts the attention of local Sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane) – Tyler’s father. A man who claims to have a longstanding grudge against Wednesday’s father Gomez (Luiz Guzman), he now begins to wonder if Wednesday is responsible for a series of fatal, monstrous attacks just outside the town limits.

And, just to add to Wednesday’s woes, she now appears to be plagued by visions that seem to be portents of future events.

From a suitable atmospheric score by regular Burton collaborator Danny Elfman to the brilliant use of Roy Orbison’s In Dreams, The Rolling Stones’ Paint it Black and Edith Piaf’s Non, je ne regrette rien, aurally, Wednesday is a tonal triumph, while visually, Burton appears to be having a ball with a palette that ranges from deepest black to gaudy pastels.

Supplied The Tim Burton-directed Wednesday is exactly as ooky, spooky and kooky as anyone might have hoped.

The acting ensemble is uniformly excellent, with Game of Thrones’ Christie and newcomer Myers the standouts, while the production design and attention to detail are what you’d expect from stop-motion animation fan Burton.

