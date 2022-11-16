Counting down HBO's 50 greatest TV shows

The pioneer of modern pay TV, the American company has produced some of the most beloved TV programmes of the past 25 years.

The pioneers of modern pay television, American company HBO have delivered the world some of the best loved television programmes of the past 25 years.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary this month, Stuff to Watch has ranked our 50 favourite HBO shows - all of which are available to stream in New Zealand.

Supplied Euphoria, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos are among the best HBO shows available to stream on Neon.

50. Eastbound & Down (2009-13)

Danny McBride headlines this hilarious four-season comedy about a former professional baseball pitcher who is forced to become a substitute school PE teacher in his old hometown.

Wildly experimental UK folk horror spread across two time periods and six episodes, as well as a “live” recording (which you can still watch on Facebook) designed to connect the dots. Jude Lawn and Katherine Waterston star.

48. Vinyl (2016)

Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese teamed up for this 1970s New York-set, 10-episode ensemble drama focused on a record company executive who has lost his passion for music.

47. Togetherness (2015-16)

Created by mumblecore kings Mark and Jay Duplass, this Melanie Lynskey-starring romantic-dramedy revolves around two couples living under the same roof and struggling to keep their relationships alive

Supplied Melanie Lynskey starred opposite Amanda Peet in Togetherness.

46. The New Pope (2020)

Reprising his role from the 2016 series The Young Pope (currently unavailable here), Jude Law’s Pope Pius XIII finds his tenure has been prematurely ended while he has been in a coma in this nine-part series.

45. Entourage (2004-11)

Loosely based on executive producer Mark Wahlberg’s own experiences as an up-and-coming Hollywood star, this eight-season dramedy chronicled the career of Vincent Chase and his group of New York friends as they navigate Los Angeles.

44. His Dark Materials (2019)

Lavish adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved literary fantasy trilogy set in an alternative world where all humans' souls manifest as animal companions called daemons. The third series is set to debut early next month.

Sometimes jaw-dropping six-part expose of the McDonalds’ Monopoly game scam that potentially perpetuated more than US$24m worth of fraud over the course of more than a decade.

Supplied Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

42. Gentleman Jack (2019-2022)

Suranne Jones delivers her finest performance so far in this 19th Century biopic of landowner and industrialist Anne Lister, who defied convention and society to court other women. Co-producers the BBC are hoping to bring the series back for a third season.

Inspired by Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, this 10-episode, 1950s-set dramatic horror hones in on a Black man whose search for his misisng father leads to him stumbling upon some small-town dark secrets.

Based-on-fact, six-part crime-drama which details the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption surrounding it. Jon Bernthal and Josh Charles star.

Entertaining and enlightening two-part look at the highs and lows of golfer Tiger Woods’ tremendous and tumultuous life and career.

Supplied Australian actor Jason Clarke is former LA Lakers’ coach Jerry West in Winning Time.

John C. Reilly, Jason Clark, Jason Segel and Adrien Brody are part of a terrific ensemble that brings to life this anarchic, comedic look at the Los Angeles Lakers’ glorious run of success in the 1980s.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain teamed up for this five-part contemporary, English-language remake of Ingmar Bergman’s seminal 1973 Swedish mini-series which examined feelings of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce.

36. Big Love (2006-11)

Bill Pullman was a fundamentalist Mormon polygamist, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin played his three wives in this multi-award winning drama. The impressive cast also included Amanda Seyfried, Ellen Burstyn and Sissy Spacek.

35. Treme (2010-13)

Set in the New Orleans neighbourhood of the title, this drama looked at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has a disparate group of people attempted to rebuild their lives after the devastating 2005 natural disaster.

Supplied Mark Ruffalo plays identical twins in I Know This Much Is True.

34. I Know This Much Is True (2020)

Mark Ruffalo pulls double duty as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this searing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness.

33. House of the Dragon (2022-)

This Games of Thrones prequel;s first season might have been marred by large jumps in time between episodes, but its narrative about the internal Targaryen battle for succession to the Iron Throne is truly compelling.

Matthew Rhys is simply superb as the eponymous low-rent private investigator in this 1930s-set “reimaginging” of the beloved American criminal defence lawyer. A second season is scheduled to debut in February next year.

31. Westworld (2016-2022)

A series that eventually just got too complicated and bizarre for its own good, this adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1973 film was at its best during the first season when a terrific ensemble that included Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins and Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright explored questions around Artificial Intelligence and free will.

Supplied Amy Adams was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her performance in Sharp Objects.

Amy Adams is at her compelling and luminous best in this eight-part adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s 2006 debut novel. She plays crime reporter Camille Preaker who returns to her Missouri hometown to investigate the murder of two girls - and face her own demons.

Julian Fellowes transports his Downton Abbey sensibilities to 1880s New York for this lavish tale of the clash between new and old money. Christine Baranski is the series’ answer to Maggie Smith’s Violet Grantham, but Carrie Coon and her costumes steal the show.

28. The Night Of (2016)

An adaptation of the 2008 British series Criminal Justice, this eight-part crime-drama sees Riz Ahmed play a man who wakes up to find the woman he was partying with has been stabbed to death and he’s the prime suspect.

Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan and Jon Turturro join forces for this eight-part drama, based on the 2004 book by Philip Roth, which posits an alternate American history where aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh becomes US President in 1940 instead of Franklin Roosevelt.

Supplied Zoe Kazan played Elizabeth "Bess" Levin in The Plot Against America.

26. Watchmen (2019)

A kind of remix/sequel to the seminal 1980s comic-books, this critically-acclaimed nine-part series posits an alternative world where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Louis Gossett Jr.

25. Big Little Lies (2017-19)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicola Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz play five women who become embroiled in a murder investigation in this much-loved adaptation of the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

24. The Undoing (2020)

One of the global hits of a pandemic-blighted year, this six-part Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer offered up a modern twist on the classic whodunnit, its pulpy premise elevated by some terrific direction by Susanne Bier.

23. Girls (2012-17)

The series that gave the world Lena Dunham - and Adam Driver. Running for six seasons, it focused on aspiring writer Hannah Helene Horvath and her friends as they navigated their 20s “one mistake at a time”.

Supplied Julia-Louis Dreyfus took home six consecutive Emmy Awards for her performances as Selina Meyer during its seven season run.

22. Veep (2012-19)

Initially seen as an American adaptation of Armando Iannucci’s UK satire The Thick of It, this brilliant political sitcom eventually found its own voice across its seven-season run. Julia Louis Dreyfus was simply superb as Selina Meyer.

21. The Outsider (2020)

A fantasy infused, gripping 10-part psychological thriller, this adaptation of Stephen King’s 2018 novel benefited greatly from terrific turns from Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn and a truly compelling Cynthia Erivo.

20. Barry (2018-)

Bill Hader is fabulous as the hitman from the Midwest whose move to Los Angeles sees him distracted by a potential theatre career. Henry Winkler has deservedly won a boatload of awards for his turn as acting coach Gene Cousineau.

One of the most powerful drama series of recent years, Michaela Coel’s 12-part series is a show not easily forgotten as it looks at modern day relationships and the question of sexual consent.

NEON I May Destroy You revealed to the world the impressive writing and acting talent that is Michaela Coel.

18. Sex and the City (1998-2004)

Along with Friends, this romantic dramedy defined the image of New York in the late-1990s and early noughties as it followed the misadventures of four women - Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Catrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Mirandha (Cynthia Nixon).

17. True Detective (2014-)

While the later seasons weren’t nearly as compelling, the opening installment of this crime anthology series was a doozy as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson attempt to solve the 1995 murder of Dora Lange. A fourth season is in the works.

16. Euphoria (2019-)

Zendaya has rightly been lauded for her performance as Rue Bennett, a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world, in this boundary-pushing teen drama. A third season will reportedly begin filming early next year.

15. The Newsroom (2012-14)

A terrific showcase for Aaron Sorkin’s rat-a-tat style dialogue and penchant for show tunes and screwball comedy, this cable news channel-set series featured a terrific ensemble that included Jeff Daniels, Emily Mortimer, Jane Fonda, Dev Patel and Sam Waterston.

supplied Jeff Daniels headlined The Newsroom’s superb ensemble.

14. Flight of the Conchords (2007-09)

As the legendary Kiwi story goes, rejected by TVNZ, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie found fame globally thanks to the series which documents New Zealand’s “fourth most popular folk-comedy duo” as they strive for fame and fortune in New York.

13. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

Still going strong for 11 seasons, Larry David’s misadventures of a misanthrope continue to generate laughs out of his petty grievances and mostly futile grand gestures, as he navigates the crazy world of Hollywood celebrity and working in the entertainment industry.

12. Olive Kitteridge (2014)

Frances McDormand, Richard Jenkins and Zoe Kazan light up the screen in this multi-award-winning, four-part adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s 2008 novel set in a seemingly placid New England town that is actually rife with illicit afairs, crime and tragedy.

11. The Leftovers (2014-17)

Adapting his own 2011 novel of the same name, Tom Perrotta’s series revolved around the lives of those coming to grips with a global event that results in 2% of the world’s population disappearing. Justin Theroux was joined by Ammy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Ann Dowd and Carrie Coon.

Supplied Michael Shannon played on Boardwalk Empire.

10. Boardwalk Empire (2010-14)

Inspired by Nelson Johnson’s 2002 non-fiction book subtitled The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City, this 1920s and ‘30s set period drama focuses on Steve Buscemi’s powerful political leader Enoch Thompson. The ensemble also includes Michael Shanno, Kelly Macdonald and Michael Stuhlbarg and Stephen Graham.

9. Band of Brothers (2001)

Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this 10-part World War II drama is the story of the US Army 101st Airborne Divison’s Easy Company. The cast includes Damian Lewis, Colin Hanks, Michael Fassbender and Donnie Wahlberg.

One of the most compelling and critically-acclaimed shows of last year, this seven-part crime drama is a fabulous showcase for Kate Winslet’s ability to truly inhabit a role. She’s mesmeric as a detective investigating a murder, while attempting to keep her personal life from falling apart.

7. Mildred Pierce (2011)

Kate Winslet and Evan Rachel Wood deliver devastating performances as battling mother and daughter in this Emmy Award-winning five-part sumptuous and emotionally fraught adaptation of James M. Cain's Great Depression-set 1941 novel.

Supplied Evan Rachel Wood and Kate Winslet played troubled daughter and mother in Mildred Pierce.

6. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Featuring a towering performance form the late, great James Gandolfini, this crime-drama did a magnificent job of humanising and busting the traditional Hollywood trope of the mafia man as his Tony Soprano struggled to balance his work and family life across six seasons.

Almost Shakespearian in its drama and black humour, this satirical show about the ongoing tensions between the various members of the Roy family is filled with quotable dialogue and memorable scenes. Brian Cox is simply superb as the family’s acerbic patriarch Logan.

4. Game of Thrones (2011-19)

The fantasy show that had almost everything from political drama to breathtaking battles and lashings of nudity, if this adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s epic tomes didn’t quite stick the [King’s] landing [set finale], it certainly provided a hell of a lot of gripping entertainment in the build-up.

HBO Dominic West starred as Jimmy McNulty on The Wire.

Author and former crime reporter David Simon’s beloved and critically adored drama morphed from being simply a police drama to a look at myriad Baltimore institutions and their relationship to law enforcement. The show that helped introduce the world to acting talents like Dominic West, Idris Elba, Amy Ryan and Aidan Gillen.

Supplied Six Feet Under loked the trials and tribulations of the Fisher family.

2. Six Feet Under (2001-05)

​​​​Alan Ball’s chronicle of the funeral home-owning Fisher family was filled with memorable moments, terrific characters and unexpected twists and turns during its five-season run. Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall and Richard Jenkins were the standouts in what was an amazing cast.

Supplied Jessie Buckley was part of Chernobyl’s magnificent ensemble.

1. Chernobyl (2019)

​​​The show that gripped and shocked the world, this five-parter dramatises the events leading up to and the aftermath of the 1986 explosion of the USSR nuclear power plant. What truly sells the conceit as the terrific ensemble that includes Jared Harris, Jessie Buckley and Stellen Skarsgard.

All titles are available to stream in New Zealand on Neon.