Killer Motive: TVNZ+ series shows why America's Dateline producers are the kings of true-crime

Killer Motive is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Killer Motive (TVNZ+)

Another addition to the plethora of true-crime options hitting screens lately, this series sees journalists Stephanie Gosk and Troy Roberts take a deep dive into brutal crimes, looking at the motives and how investigators cracked the cases.

Made by the producers of the unofficial king of true crime, Dateline, this series uses interviews with investigators and family members and to cover a variety of cases, from a murdered Texas woman and the hunt for a boyfriend on the run to the tragic murder of a gender-fluid teenager.

Given that NBC has been covering true-crime for decades, Killer Motive has a familiar formula, but it seems to work. While Gosk’s commentary does get a little dramatic, as often happens with US true-crime documentaries, the series gives voice to the investigators and the families of victims, which helps avoid the trap of glorifying crime and exploiting victims that many shows of the genre fall into. – Amberleigh Jack

SUPPLIED Last Night in Soho is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Last Night in Soho (Prime Video)

A spooky thriller with gorgeous costuming and set design to boot, Edgar Wright’s 2021 psychological thriller is a hauntingly beautiful watch.

Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie leads as Eloise, a soft-spoken fashion student who finds herself sucked into a gruesome time-warp of mystery and trauma.

It’s a dazzling (though often messy) allegory of inequality between the sexes and the struggle for revenge when you’re at the bottom of the chain. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smth

Supplied Four Hours at the Capitol is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

Four Hours at the Capitol (ThreeNow)

A powerful chronicle of the events unfolding on January 6, 2021, this documentary is a harrowing immersion into the attempts by thousands of MAGA supporters to overturn the election.

In light of the recent attacks on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, it’s an urgent reminder that democracy is a precious, and fragile, construct – one that was nearly ripped to shreds by those storming the room where an election was being certified. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

Apple TV+ Causeway is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Causeway (AppleTV+)

The actress formerly known as J-Law returns to the screen – and her indie roots – in this stylishly understated psychological drama.

Causeway explores the homecoming of a US soldier, repairing her life after a brain injury on tour in Afghanistan. The first 30 minutes unfold in nearly painstaking detail – as the war hero adjusts to therapy, the loss of motor skills and her loss of purpose.

Director Lila Neugebauer is a renowned US theatre director and Lawrence’s portrait of shell-shock is so honest as to be a kind of tonic – you don’t realise how much she has been missed from our screens.