Waterman: Jason Momoma narrates magnificent doco on one of the world's nearly forgotten heroes

Waterman (E, 88 mins) Directed by Isaac Halasima ****½

You might never have heard of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. I hadn't.

In his home of Hawaii, Duke is a legendary figure who attained global fame in the days before Hawaii was a destination for tourists. He was born when Hawaii was still an independent nation, spent most of his life in Hawaii as a territory and died in 1968, 11 years after Hawaii had been made a state of the USA.

Duke won five Olympic medals across three Olympic games while representing America at swimming and at water-polo. He toured the world, giving demonstrations of swimming and surfing.

His visit to Australia and New Zealand in 1914 and 1915 is credited with making surfing popular for the first time in both countries, but in Australia especially. There are statues of Duke in New South Wales and in California – and there is a monument to him, featuring a replica of his surfboard, at New Brighton beach in Christchurch.

Getty Images Duke Paoa Kahanamoku starred as a native chief in the 1955 movie Mister Roberts. An Olympic swimming champion before embarking on an acting career, he went on to serve as Honolulu's sheriff for 26 years.

READ MORE:

* Is That Black Enough For You?: Netflix doco essential viewing for anyone who cares about movies

* Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: World-building Marvel shows an exciting way forward

* Mister Organ: David Farrier's documentary is as bonkers as it is jaw-dropping

* When the Cows Come Home: An appropriately bucolic, unrushed Kiwi gem of a movie

* Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires: Doco looks at painter's complex, colourful life



He broke colour barriers, saved dozens of lives, inspired generations, became a superstar the world over – and more or less single-handedly put Hawaii on the map as a home of men who could walk the walk of heroes.

Duke was a giant in every sense – and this film on his life and exploits, once you have seen it, will seem ridiculously overdue.

Duke Paoa Kahanamoku has been dubbed the father of surfing

Waterman is a brief, sumptuous, endlessly surprising and effortlessly spectacular film. In a sub-90-minute running time, director Isaac Halasima lays out the accomplishments of an unrepeatable life and leaves us in no doubt why Duke meant – and means – so much.

With contributions for Kelly Slater and other surfing legends, a nicely weighted narration from Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and a pretty much perfect balance of archival material, recreation and present-day interview, Waterman was my unexpected treat of the week.

I walked in knowing nothing – and I walked out feeling inspired and quite overawed by the beauty of the film – just as a surfing documentary, Waterman is one of the greats – and the life of one of the world's nearly forgotten heroes.

Go and see Waterman, even if you think you're not interested in a film about a surfing legend. There is so much more here to see.

Waterman is now screening in select cinemas.