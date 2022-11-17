5 things I learned from watching Netflix's new show Mind Your Manners

Netflix is here to convince us that the world of self-help is limitless – after all, their reality shows have showed how the power of tidying, baking, taking ice baths, and having a gaggle of gay men near you can transform your life.

In Mind Your Manners, their newest venture down the self-help aisle, ‘etiquette expert’ Sarah Jane Ho delivers bite-sized doses of etiquette to contestants – swooping in like Mary Poppins in a maxi skirt to convince you of the powers of neutral make-up and a low pony-tail to absolve you of your sins.

It’s a less hard labour than The Block or even Queer Eye demands of us – if you can walk like a lady, you’re halfway there.

Self-care shows do have a certain power to make us feel better, all through the warm glow of other people doing the hard work before our eyes – and, as Christmas approaches, you may even leave the in-laws in awe of your new and improved etiquette. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

Don’t use your napkin like a condom

Allow me to explain.

To persuade you of the importance of napkin placement, Ho summons a group of six women to attend the course.

She revels in the moment where she is able to walk around the table and sneer down at the manner in which they’ve placed their napkin.

“Wrong, wrong, wrong,” she tuts, her face unsmiling but her eyes lighting up.

“You’re not supposed to hold it like a condom,” she chides a woman who runs her fingers down the side of the napkin.

From what I gather, you are supposed to toss the napkin on the chair when you’re going to the bathroom, and toss it on the right side of your plate when you’ve finished your meal.

Anything other than this? Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Walk slowly – with a book on your head

Netflix/Supplied Mind Your Manners host with her latest victim.

In the first episode, Ho’s subject/contestant/victim is Stephanie Ofiso, 25 – a disability support worker who loves to party.

Her alter ego, Ya Bish, is the tongue-out, twerking, club girl type – Ho has a barely-contained kind of rage and awe when Ya Bish shows her a carousel of club shots from last night with her tongue out.

“A lady does not walk in haste,” Ho commands her – who, during this routine, looks like she’s being held hostage by the Netflix crew.

Netflix/Supplied Mind Your Manners locked me into a nearly catatonic state.

In a 30-second montage, we see how walking with a stack of books on your head instructs us to strut mindfully. On a plexiglass runway, the two women catwalk towards one another to faire la bise.

Imagining that you have a stack of books on your head is a classic etiquette lesson – it’s part of the Alexander Technique, the performance school that teaches people correct posture and balance.

Next time Ya Bish, or you, find yourself in the club twerking and in need of some disco waters – consider walking slowly towards the bar with stacks of books – and remember that a lady would not twerk in haste.

The “make-under” is in

Netflix/Supplied Mind Your Manners etiquette expert, Stephanie Ho.

The show’s real psychological drama takes place before the make-up mirror.

Presumably because there aren’t enough lessons in etiquette to fill an entire miniseries, approximately 50% of this show is just parallels of Extreme Makeover: Victorian Era Edition.

“Etiquette is the glue that holds society together,” Ho incants to us – and to prove this, she gives Ya Bish a ladylike makeover.

So far, so Dove commercial – but the moment is surprisingly moving. Sure, Ho makes statements such as “How will you be more elegant if you always feel the need to show our tits?” that are insane to hear in 2022 – but the make-up lesson is more about accepting oneself than about perfecting that fierce smokey eye.

There’s a relaxed look in Ofiso’s face that suggests she is truly happy: “I’m a bit shocked, like I never imagined myself being natural, she sobs.

Forget the makeover – Ho’s “make-under” is in.

How to eat a banana with a fork

Netflix/Supplied Netflix's Mind Your Manners is a quick bite of entertainment

Of all Mind Your Manner’s deranged instructions – I courtesy to this segment above all the rest.

Many of Ho’s lessons revolve around food – a lady should never cheers, for example – one scene sees Ofiso slicing a banana into quarters with her fork is a perfect metaphor for this show after all.

After all, it’s designed to be consumed in quick bites, for a little nourishment, while you practise a blank expression on your face. My face – and my brain – were certainly blank while watching it.

If you mispronounce Cartier, you belong in jail

If you have ever wanted to see a room of sweet old ladies chanting luxury brand names – this is the show for you!

The host marshalls her elderly students into the Netflix classroom to teach them the correct pronunciation of luxury brand names.

“Cartier! Cartier! Cartier! Gucci! Gucci! Gucci!” They chant.

It’s the segment that nearly left me at my breaking point – it’s so earnest, so arbitrary, so patronising – and that, in essence, is what Mind Your Manners is all about.