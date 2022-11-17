Life After the Navigator: Doco looks back at a cult '80s classic and the child star who went off the rails

Life After the Navigator will debut on the Rialto Channel on November 17.

REVIEW: Decades before Netflix hit Manifest and the blockbusting Avengers: Endgame, there was Flight of the Navigator.

Like those two relatively recent sci-fi crowd-pleasers, it was a tale about a person who disappeared for years, only to return having not aged a day. In Navigator’s case, it was 12-year-old David Freeman who found himself “abducted” by an alien spaceship.

While hardly setting the box-office alight on its initial release in 1986, it became a much-loved cult classic for a generation, thanks to home video and endless repeats on the Disney Channel.

English-born, Australian-raised documentarian Lisa Downs’ Life After The Navigator (which debuts on the Rialto Channel tonight at 8.30pm and will also be available to stream on SkyGo) not only takes a soup-to-nuts look back at the film’s production with a number of key members of the cast and crew (director Randall Kleiser had previously directed Grease and The Blue Lagoon, his brother Jeffrey created groundbreaking special effects that would ultimately inspire James Cameron’s “liquid” T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgement Day), but also offers up a raw and poignant look at the trials and tribulations of its youthful lead Joey Cramer (who, as we learn here, was chosen ahead of a host of fellow auditionees, including two young men by the names of Chris O’Donnell and Joaquin Phoenix).

SUPPLIED Flight of the Navigator was first released in 1986.

Supplied Joey Cramer played David Freeman in the 1986 movie Flight of the Navigator.

Through direct-to-camera confessionals from the now mid-40s man born Deleriyes Joe August Fisher Cramer and interviews with his adoring solo mom Carollyne Leighland, we learn how their decision to return to their native Canada to pursue education over a Hollywood career just exacerbated his already burgeoning reputation for lying and stealing, as he struggled to fit in with his schoolmates.

Hooked on drugs and alcohol and frequently self-harming by age 15, he was constantly in trouble with the law. Attempts to get sober were derailed by him being introduced to harder drugs, culminating in an arrest for a robbery of a bank in British Columbia in May 2016.

Life After the Navigator picks up his story just after Cramer has completed his two-years-minus-a-day sentence at a rehabilitation facility on Vancouver Island and charts his progress towards re-entering society and a potential reuniting with those he worked with on his most famous film.

Supplied Sarah Jessica Parker had an early role as Carolyn McAdams in Flight of the Navigator

While this has the potential to simply just be the cinematic equivalent of a VH1 Behind the Music episode, Downs skilfully ensure the tone never feels exploitative and manipulative. Yes, Cramer is filled with regrets and recriminations (he’s convinced the lack of a father figure in his life sent him down the wrong path from an early age), but Downs gives him plenty of time to tell his story – and it’s one that’s heartbreaking, fascinating and a little inspirational all at once.

And although the back and forth between the movie-making and Cramer’s descent and redemption can be a little jarring, there are enough insider titbits and anecdotes (Paul Reubens was the uncredited voice of Max, the original story was a lot more serious) to ensure Navigator fans come away happy too.

Supplied Documentarian Lisa Downs records her Life After the Navigator “star” Joey Cramer.

A couple of repeated quotes and the lack of input from Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Carolyn McAdams) may disappoint (although, given her previous stance on the movie just being “a job”, her absence isn’t really surprise), but like their other, well-rounded look-backs at cult flicks Flash Gordon, Goodfellas, The NeverEnding Story, Grease and Megaforce, the Life After team deliver a welcome dose of nostalgia aligned to something a little more thought-provoking.

Life After Navigator debuts at 8.30pm tonight (Thursday, November 17) on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel. It will also be available to stream on SkyGo.