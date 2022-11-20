Fifa World Cup 2022: Seven mood-setting TV series about the beautiful game

From format to the title favourites, here's what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 22nd edition of football's quadrennial global tournament has been its most controversial from the moment Qatar was announced as the shock host way back in late 2010.

Now almost 12 years later, the 32-nation 2022 World Cup finally gets underway in the Persian Gulf emirate with a match between the host nation and Ecuador on Monday morning (New Zealand Time).

To assist in your preparation for the 64-game tournament, Stuff to Watch has kicked out a septet of superb TV series about the beautiful game to help get you in the mood.

Supplied Welcome the Wrexham, Moment of Truth and Ted Lasso are among the great TV series about the beautiful game now available to stream in New Zealand.

NETFLIX The English Game is now available to stream on Netflix.

The English Game (Netflix)

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes turned his attentions to the birth of the beautiful game in his country with this six-part 2020 drama.

In the 1870s, football in the UK was a sport for the wealthy. But that was before a working-class star and his upper-class counterpart came together to change the game forever.

Kingsman’s Edward Holcroft, Sunshine on Leith’s Kevin Guthrie and Game of Thrones’ Charlotte Hope star.

“The costume and production design is immersive, it's all quite gorgeously shot, and the whole stands alongside The Crown in showing that Netflix can get this stuff done every bit as well as the BBC,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald’s Brad Newsome.

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

As this entertaining and enlightening four-part BBC documentary series recounts, in the late 1980s, English football was going nowhere, banned from Europe and branded un-family friendly because of the dominance of hooligans on the terraces.

However, England’s success in reaching the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy changed all that. Although they eventually only ended up with “tears for souvenirs”, Gazza, Gary Lineker and company’s fourth-placed finish had united the nation and made watching the beautiful game more than acceptable again, something that the biggest clubs and one Rupert Murdoch were keen to capitalise on.

NETFLIX Fifa Uncovered is now available to stream on Netflix.

Fifa Uncovered (Netflix)

New, fourt-part documentary series that takes a look back at the world football governing body’s checkered history. Focuses include everything from power struggles to global politics and what it takes to host a World Cup.

“The show provides a fascinating, thorough and dispiriting account of the corruption that has beset world football’s governing body for decades, culminating in a 2015 FBI-led criminal indictment of 14 Fifa officials,” wrote Financial Times’ Dan Einav.

SONY PICTURES Moment of Truth is now available to stream on TVNZ+

Moment of Truth (TVNZ)

This new, 10-part series promises to forensically examine iconic stories from throughout Fifa World Cup history (both the men’s and women’s tournaments). Players, fans, commentators and world leading psychologists piece together why we care so much about the game, what makes exceptional footballers tick, what lifts an individual and teams to greatness and what it tells us about ourselves.

Those featured include David Beckham, Hope Solo, Paulo Rossi, Pele, Luis Suaez, Megan Rapinoe, Roger Milla and Diego Maradona.

NETFLIX Two seasons of Sunderland 'Til I Die are now available to stream on Netflix.

As legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly once said: “Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.” This never dull, sometimes shocking, fly-on-the-wall-style reality series offers plenty of proof of that, as it details the trials of tribulations of falling giant Sunderland AFC and its long-suffering supporters.

Over two seasons, you’ll see the club plummet towards the third-tier of the English football pyramid, rid themselves of a toxic owner and attempt to plot a revolution and renaissance that not everyone is a fan of.

Apple TV Ted Lasso is now available to stream on AppleTV+.

After two seasons, this fabulous trans-Atlantic fish-out-of-water comedy runs like a well-oiled machine. The memorable one-liners, witty bon mots and Lasso-isms come thick and fast (“I feel like the biggest loser from The Biggest Loser” and “Remember pressure makes pearls, oh that’s diamonds” just two terrific examples), while the footballing scenarios and office politics are as inventive and, sometimes, unfortunately recognisable, as they are nutty.

At the heart of it is a fabulous performance by Jason Sudeikis as the American football coach hired to run struggling English Premier League side AFC Richmond, but, in truth, there are so many wonderful characters that make up this bright, brilliant ensemble.

FX Welcome to Wrexham is now available to stream on Disney+.

“There’s a version of this story where we are the villains.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest actor Rob McElhenney was aware that his dream of owning a sports team akin to his beloved Pennsylvania home-town’s Eagles could go badly. After all supporters of the world’s third-oldest football club had been “burnt before” by shady dealers making rash promises – they might not take too kindly to a guy best-known for playing a character called Ronald McDonald – and his even-more-famous-celebrity mate – one Ryan Reynolds.

That’s tension at the heart of this fascinating – and often hilarious – 18-part reality series. Can a Welsh town of 65,000 entrust something they hold so dear – their beloved Dragons – into the hands of a couple of North American thespians?