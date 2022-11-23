It's a Knockout: Forget The Crown, this was the British Royals' worst TV disaster

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: “It is always sad to have to pick out a winner when all have behaved with such consummate absurdity. But let the losers take comfort in the thought that they will never ever look so foolish again.”

Given the trials, tribulations and public humiliations faced by the British royal family in the ensuing three-and-a-half-decades since he uttered them, Rowan Atkinson’s words now arguably appear deeply ironic.

However, what’s not debated by many is that his pronouncement, in character as the Blackadder-esque Lord Knock, came at the end of the House of Windsor's true televisual low-point.

Forget anything within the five seasons so far of Netflix’s The Crown, 1987’s It’s a Knockout did far more damage to the British monarchy’s reputation. The UK’s answer to the Star Wars Holiday Special, it was a global phenomenon (it apparently attracted 400 million viewers worldwide) of cringe-worthy “variety television” that’s endured into this century thanks largely to the people-power of YouTube.

To make matters worse, the whole farrago was self-inflicted.

Royal Knockout The Uninvited Guest is an undoubted low-point of the whole Royal Knockout farrago.

Eager to carve out a post-marines (and Whanganui Collegiate School-teaching) career in television and theatre production, Prince Edward proposed this grand charity fundraiser, featuring his family and celebrities from across the planet.

The Queen was apparently not amused, while Philip and Charles wanted no part of it either. So instead, Edward was joined by sister Anne, brother Andrew and the latter’s then wife Sarah in captaining four teams laden with the crème de la crème of the acting, music and sporting fraternities.

However, rather than play to any of their strengths a la Live Aid, it was decided they would compete in a mock Medieval take on the Top Town-esque It’s a Knockout, a hoary old game show which had actually been “retired” from regular appearances by the BBC five years earlier, after a 16-year-run.

Supplied The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Prince Edward, The Duke of York Prince Andrew and Anne, Princess Royal, were the captains of the It’s a Royal Knockout teams.

A boisterous crowd at Staffordshire’s Alton Towers Resort cheered on everyone from cricketer Viv Richards to boxer Barry McGuigan, moustachioed motor-racing driver Nigel Mansell, Pythons’ Michael Palin and John Cleese, short-lived 007 George Lazenby and Superman himself Christopher Reeve, as they attempted to navigate various obstacles while dressed in tights and other garb hardly conducive to peak athletic performance. New Zealand was represented by opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa and a barely seen sailor Peter Blake, who both probably deserved their later honours just for agreeing to this.

Viewed from a distance, both in terms of time and the heat of the battle, the 80-minute extravaganza now jaw-droppingly beggars belief. Where else can you see Griff Rhys Jones and Chris de Burgh leapfrog across a pond to carry roses up to Anneka Rice and Jane Seymour? Witness Tom Jones throwing foam hams at fellow celebrities trying to slide across a greasy pole? Or observe comedian Mel Smith trying to evade capture while dressed as a potato?

Then there was the royal quartet. While former Olympic Equestrian competitor Anne attempts to maintain a sense of decorum (although she’s more than happy to argue a point with officials) and Edward seems slightly distracted by supervising the whole event, Andrew and “Fergie” (aka Sarah) throw themselves into the show with gusto, not above a little gamesmanship, or skullduggery.

Getty Eager to carve out a post-Marines (and Whanganui Collegiate School-teaching) career in television and theatre production, Prince Edward proposed a grand charity fundraiser, featuring his family and celebrities from across the planet.

As the “blue bandits” battle the “red perils” and the yellow and green teams for who can knock over the most knights with a wrecking ball while blindfolded, or pull a cannon a certain distance in the quickest time, it’s not any grandeur or glory you remember, just, as Atkinson notes in his opening remarks, “an overwhelming silliness”.

And, then just when you think it can’t get any worse, along come The Uninvited Guests. Allegedly simulating the potential mayhem caused by a drunken interloper at a feast, it sees teams attempting to slow down a competitor in an ungainly giant head, by shoving chairs in their way.

It was such an awful, unedifying sight (not to mention an occupational safety nightmare) – all that seems missing now was forcing them to place an order at Pizza Express along the way.