Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Abba: The Missing 40 Years documentary will debut on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm on December 4.

When the members of Swedish pop sensations Abba went their separate ways in 1982, it shocked fans around the world.

This Channel 5 documentary aims to reveal the rollercoaster story of what happened to Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, after they made the decision to break up the band all those years ago.

Featuring contributions from the likes of Julie Walters and Elaine Paige, it’s billed as “a tale of rifts, adversity and personal tragedy, littered with events that often surpass fiction”.

Getty/Getty Images Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus called it quits as Abba in 1982, after a decade of chart-topping hits.

Inside Child Poverty Revisited (8.40pm, Tuesday, November 29, Three)

Bryan Bruce revisits his award-winning 2011 investigative documentary exposing the extent of the child poverty problem in New Zealand. A decade on, he asks “What have we done to meet the needs of children living in our poorest homes? What haven‘t we done? And what do we still have to do to fix it?”

This promises to not only crystallise the extent and nature of child poverty in our country, but get to the heart of what we need to do to change things.

Reservoir Dogs (9.30pm, Tuesday, November 29, Duke)

A former video store clerk burst onto the film-making scene with this 1992 crime drama about a group of diamond thieves whose planned heist of a jewellery store goes terribly wrong.

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s potent combination of memorable characters, pithy, witty dialogue and a toe-tapping soundtrack had a real impact with audiences.

“It's dynamite on a short fuse,” wrote The Globe and Mail’s Rick Groen.

Supplied Steve Buscemi’s Mr. Pink and Harvey Keitel’s Mr. White face off in Reservoir Dogs.

Equals (9.30pm, Thursdays from December 1, SoHo)

Narrated by actor Billy Porter, this four-part, 2020 docu-series pays tribute to the parents of the modern LGBTQ+ movement. Through stylistic depictions of the icons and unsung heroes of yesteryear – portrayed by a terrific ensemble that includes Cheyenne Jackson, Shannon Purser, Jamie Clayton, Jai Rodriquez, Samira Wiley and others – each episode focuses on the origin story of a “trailblazer”.

“Ambitious, fast-paced, dynamic, creatively told, often gripping and frequently moving,” wrote The Queer Review’s James Kleinmann.

The Constant Gardener (7.30pm, Sunday, December 4, Bravo)

Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz star in this 2005 thriller about a widower is determined to get to the bottom of a potentially explosive secret involving his wife's murder, big business and corporate corruption.

"A masterwork of suspense, romance and political intrigue," wrote USA Today's Claudia Puig.

Supplied Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes star in The Constant Gardener.

Monos (8.30pm, Sunday, December 4, Whakaata Māori)

A kind of Apocalypse Now-meets-Lord of the Flies, this arresting 2019 Colombian drama focuses on a group of teenage commandos charged with looking after an American hostage (Boardwalk Empire's Julianne Nicholson) and a co-opted cow. When they fail to live up to those responsibilities, they begin to bicker and panic around the likely consequences.

A sometimes tense thriller, director and co-writer Alejandro Landes makes great use of his remote locations and young cast.

“It is alternately sensuous and scary, thrilling and appalling, with a dark heart of horror at its core,” wrote The Observer’s Mark Kermode.

SnackMasters UK (10pm, Mondays from December 5, TVNZ 2)

Crunchy cheesy snack Quavers, Domino’s pepperoni pizza and three chocolates (the purple one, the green triangle and the strawberry delight) from Britain’s beloved Quality Street assortment feature on the second season of the UK version of the hit culinary competition, which sees elite chefs attempting to recreate some of the country’s best-loved snacks.

Fred Sirieix hosts, while the judging panels consist of workers and managers from the companies who created the addictive treats in the first place.