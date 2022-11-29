Three Pines: A fan of detective dramas? Welcome to your new summer binge-watch

REVIEW: A fan of detective dramas? Looking for a new series to get addicted to this summer? Then Three Pines (which debuts on December 2 on Prime Video) may be just the eight-part show you’re looking for.

Starring the brilliant Alfred Molina, best known for playing Doctor Otto Octavius for two Spider-Men and Diego Rivera to Selma Hayek’s Frida Kahlo, this Canada-set crime drama is based on the Chief Inspector Gamache series of novels by Louise Penny.

Character-driven, yet crisply written and beautifully crafted by former EastEnders and Deceit screenwriter Emilia di Girolamo, the opening episode, directed by Last Tango in Halifax and Liar’s Samuel Donovan, sets the tone and mood magnificently, while making great use of the small-town Quebec settings.

READ MORE:

* Wednesday: Netflix and Tim Burton's triumphant Riverdale-style Addams Family update

* Echo 3: Hurt Locker, Zero Dark writer can't conjure same magic with bland Apple drama

* Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Netflix's shock doc highlights '90s Cola Wars court case

* Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone shines new TVNZ+ crime-drama from creator of Yellowstone



When we first meet Molina’s Armand Gamache, it’s Christmas Eve and he’s worriedly watching a protest against police inaction around missing indigenous peoples spiral out of control.

After intervening to try and de-escalate the situation, he offers to give one family a ride home. As they detail how 18-year-old Blue Two Rivers has been missing for 13 months and 11 days, Gamache enquires as to “who is dealing with your case?”

“No one is dealing with our case,” comes the terse reply.

AcornMediaUS Louise Penny's debut novel about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache was previously made into a 2013 TV movie.

Returning to the station, he explains to his boss why he’s keen to investigate further, “because these missing persons cases usually end up on my desk anyway – as homicides”.

It’s reasoning that fails to impress. “These cases are going to break your heart. Most families do not get closure and I know what you are like – you are going to obsess about this.”

Supplied Alfred Molina plays Three Pines’ Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

This time though, before Gamache can do that, or even celebrate the holiday season, he’s joining colleagues Jean-Guy (Rossif Sutherland) and Isabelle (Ella-Maija Tailfeathers) in heading out to the small rural community Three Pines to look into the mysterious death of one CC de Poitiers (Simone-Élise Girard).

At first blush, her electrocution while watching an outdoor curling match appears to simply be a freak accident. That’s what local officer Yvette Nicole (Sarah Booth) is convinced of anyway.

Supplied Three Pines is filled with colourful, eccentric characters like Clare Coulter’s Ruth Zardo.

But as Gamache advises her, “every mistake I ever made was because I made an assumption and I acted on it as if it were fact”. Privately, Jean-Guy fully endorses his doubts, noting that when “Agent Nicole” spent a week training with them, she “poured coffee on my favourite shirt, shredded an irreplaceable document and disclosed the location of a safe house to a violent person”.

A closer examination of the crime scene definitely suggests foul play, at which point, Gamache solemnly suggests, “buckle up everyone– none of us is going anywhere”.

What follows is absorbing, compelling and entertaining viewing, as the quartet question an eclectic cross-section of plain-speaking townsfolk about their relationship with CC.

This is a show where the delights are in the sometimes pithy dialogue and character interplay, whether it be a scene-stealing duck, or an extremely defensive book club.

At its heart is the brilliant Molina, in his first live-action TV role since 2017’s Feud: Bette and Joan. Perfectly suited to play the thoughtful and compassionate Gamache, this could yet become his signature role (there are almost 20 books in the series after all).

Three Pines begins streaming on Prime Video on December 2.