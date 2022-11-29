Ally McBeal: The iconic late-'90s legal dramedy comes to Disney+

All five seasons of Ally McBeal are now available to stream on Disney+.

Ally McBeal

Before there was Suits, before there was The Good Wife, there was Ally McBeal.

The iconic legal comedy drama tells the story of young lawyer Ally McBeal (Calista Flockhart), who has joined a new law firm co-owned by a former classmate, after leaving her previous firm due to sexual harassment.

Ally McBeal soon finds herself in a sticky love triangle, after she discovers she will be working alongside her ex-boyfriend – and his new wife.

This love triangle becomes a key part of Ally’s story, as her work in and out of the courtroom provides issues for her character to tackle.

All five seasons of this iconic legal series are now available to stream.

Supplied Ally McBeal transformed Calista Flockhart into a global star.

READ MORE:

* Disenchanted: Even Amy Adams can't lift this magic-free, disappointing Disney+ sequel

* Alien: Resurrection at 25: Reassessing the much-maligned, franchise-ending sequel

* Con Air at 25: The bombastic, bizarre, bat-shit crazy '90s blockbuster is back in cinemas

* Rosaline: Disney+'s witty riff on Romeo & Juliet a crowd-pleasing delight



WALT DISNEY Emily Blunt sings up a storm in Mary Poppins Returns.

Mary Poppins Returns

In yet another throwback, Mary Poppins in all her supercalifragilisticexpialidocious glory came back in 2018.

This time, Emily Blunt takes on the role of the beloved Mrs Poppins and musical superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays Mary’s friend Jack the lamplighter.

The musical (of which a sing-along version has just become available) is set during the depression of 1930s and the children from the original Mary Poppins – Michael and Jane – are all grown up.

Mary Poppins re-enters the young adults’ life right when they need her – and uses her magic skills and Poppins-esque happiness to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

Donna Hay Christmas is now available to stream on Disney+.

Donna Hay Christmas

‘Tis the season of Christmas content – and what better way to kick of your Christmas consumption than with Donna Hay?

In this four-part series, the Australian foodie shares her culinary insight into creating the best Christmas celebration in your own kitchen.

Each episode is built around a different course in a Christmas meal, beginning with “deliciously simple starters”, then “the main event”, followed by “showstopping desserts” and, finally, “sweet treats and festive flavours”.

Hay has promised to help the viewer deliver their most “delicious, stress-free” Christmas yet, by focusing on the three things that are most important to her – family, laughter and “super-delicious” food.

Zootopia+ is now available to stream on Disney+.

Zootopia+

Who said animation was just for kids? If you’ve seen the award-winning film Zootopia, you’re going to love this spin-off series.

I watched the film Zootopia while nannying during the school holidays one year and it’s one of those clever animated films which seems wholesome and child-friendly, but also includes a few in-jokes parents and caregivers will appreciate too.

Zootopia+ follows this same formula and takes the viewer back to the sprawling mammal kingdom of Zootopia, diving deeper into the lives of some of the film’s favourite characters – Fru Fru the shrew, Officer Clawhauser the cheetah and Flash the sloth.

The series consists of six short episodes – each focusing on a different character and their origin story, or a significant event in their lives.