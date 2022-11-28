Jonah Hill's vulnerability is a confronting but compelling watch in Stutz

OPINION: A word of warning: If you have experienced trauma, and particularly if you have not yet mastered the ability to be vulnerable around others, Jonah Hill’s new documentary project Stutz is a confronting watch.

I have written about having lost my own brother and parents before. But what I have always avoided is admitting I am a person with many walls, who has struggled to truly let people in emotionally. True vulnerability, especially around grief and trauma, brings a sense of panic, even around those closest to me.

For anyone like me, this film is a difficult watch in parts – it only works because the subjects open themselves up to the one thing that seems so unattainable and terrifying: honest, raw, vulnerability.

But it is also inspiring, heartbreakingly real and important in both the topics it broaches and the way they are dealt with. And it will linger in your mind long after the closing credits.

Filmed over the space of a few years, Stutz is a project by actor Jonah Hill. Almost entirely in black and white, it was made to showcase the actor’s psychiatrist Phil Stutz and the visualisation tools he uses with his patients. It is the therapist and the tools that Hill credits for being a better person today.

It starts slow, but is worth sticking with. It abruptly becomes an incredible conversation between two friends with a level of intimacy that many of us would never reach.

There are countless moments that will connect with many, whether it is Hill’s revelations about his self-esteem issues as an overweight child or the two candidly discussing their fears about true intimacy when it comes to relationships.

For me, it was the tragic bond the two share, with Stutz talking candidly about losing his younger brother when he was nine, and Hill having lost his own brother suddenly in 2017.

Supplied US psychiatrist Phil Stutz is open about his Parkinson's, his life and grief in the documentary Stutz.

And the honesty around the fact that even with all the right tools, grief hurts for everyone.

“But I still miss him every day,” Hill says of his brother at one stage.

Stutz simply replies that he will for a long time.

He also pulls out a photograph that Stutz took of the actor the day his brother died. It was taken on what Hill describes as the “most intense day of my life” and the actor had not looked at it for years.

It is a poignant, and relatable moment. Had a picture been taken of me on the day my own brother died it would be a picture of such intense pain I don’t know I could ever look at it again.

Supplied Actor Jonah Hill and psychiatrist Phil Stutz' conversations in the latest Netflix documentary are both inspiring and heartbreaking.

And yet somehow, through the pain of loss, of self-esteem, of trauma, Hill has not only found someone he can be truly open and honest to, but he has found an incredible friendship and a way, and tools through the grief.

There is acknowledgement here that human trauma and fear affects us all. Hill seems lost when he talks about his fear of losing people he loves, including Stutz. The therapist, who is in his 70s and living with Parkinson’s disease, reveals his fear of taking a leap of faith with love. It is heartbreaking in its realness.

This is a film about grief, life and loss. But it is also a film about love and hope.

The pair are open about the strong love they share for each other, and Hill says Stutz’s tools allowed him to live the life he loves today.

Supplied The visualisation tools from Stutz are a focus of the documentary, but the conversations are what makes it emotional viewing.

It ends with a dedication to both brothers.

I, like many will, recognised myself in the conversations around Stutz’s tools. The bond between the two and Hill’s openness about the changes he has made encouraged me to maybe find my own Stutz with tools that work.

One day.

But more importantly, this film leaves the viewer thinking, with a little work, a lot of pain and the willingness to be truly honest, maybe there is a way through for all of us.