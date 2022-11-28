Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Netflix's sublime stop-motion tale a dark delight

Now screening in select cinemas nationwide, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio will debut on Netflix on December 9.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (PG, 117mins) Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson ****½

This third screen adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s beloved 1883 novel in three years might just be the one that endures.

Sure Italian director Matteo Garrone’s Roberto Benigni-starring, haunting Oscar-nominated take and Robert Zemeckis’ live-action “reimagining” of the 1940 Disney animated feature will rightly have their fans, but those two lack the resonance, jaw-dropping visuals and emotional storytelling that horror-meister Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), stop-motion specialist Mark Gustafson and cult cartoon Adventure Time’s creative director Patrick McHale have conjured up between them here.

Brought to life via some truly evocative and spellbinding stop-motion animation (courtesy of The Jim Henson Company) – you can see the Italian pine wood grain and feel the expressions of joy and grief etched in their magnificently realised visages – the action has been cleverly shifted from its traditional 19th Century setting to 1930s Italy.

NETFLIX Guillermo del Toro explains how he brought his version of Pinocchio to life.

Heartbroken by the tragic death of his 10-year-old son during the Great War, Geppetto (Game of Thrones’ David Bradley) has been wallowing in grief for years, before one night, in a drunken stupor, he decides to carve a wooden boy out of a nearby tree.

While upsetting its inhabitant – novelist and raconteur Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor), who had been calling it home while he contemplated his memoirs – his act also elicits sympathy from a Wood Sprite (Tilda Swinton), who decides to give Geppetto’s creation life and charges the insect with keeping the boy on the right path.

That though, is easier said than done. For “Pinocchio” (Gregory Mann) is petulant, demanding and deceitful, reviled as an “abomination” by the church and villagers – and easily preyed upon by those who seek to exploit his unique abilities.

Supplied Brought to life via some truly evocative and spellbinding stop-motion animation action, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio shifts the classic 1883 novel’s action to 1930s Italy.

The shadow of fascism looms large over the story, with even then Italian leader Benito Mussolini himself making an appearance. Not only does the puppet-without-strings perform for Il Duce at the nefarious Count Volpe’s (Christoph Waltz at his charismatically Machiavellian best) carnival, but he’s also enlisted into his army, especially after government official Podesta (Ron Perlman) discovers Pinocchio’s regenerative powers.

That said, the literary tome’s touchstones are all there, they just come with a devilish del Toro spin (Pinocchio’s nose not only lengthens, but branches out, while his desire to become a real boy is not immediately obvious and does not come without sacrifice).

Supplied Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) finds a potentially exciting life on Count Volpe’s (Christoph Waltz) stage comes with a very detailed contract.

Some viewers may not appreciate the movie’s semi-musical nature (and, in truth, the songs aren’t really that memorable), but Alexandre Desplat’s acoustic guitar soundtrack does add to its elegiac tone.

Yes, there are times when this Pinocchio feels as much inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein than its named source. The former has always been something of a cautionary tale, but this offers a fascinating and engrossing twist.

