Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

His Dark Materials, the fantasy series based on the books of Philip Pulman, returns for a third and final season on both SoHo and Neon on Tuesday, December 6.

His Dark Materials (8.30pm, Tuesdays from December 6, SoHo)

Based on The Amber Spyglass, the last novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, this third-and-final eight-part fantasy series sees prophesied child Lyra (Dafne Keen) and the bearer of The Subtle Knife Will (Amir Wilson) journeying to a dark place from which no one before has ever returned.

As Lyra’s father’s Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) great war against the Authority edges closer, they will all learn that saving the world can come at a terrible price.

Supplied Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) share an intimate moment in His Dark Materials.

READ MORE:

* Three Pines: A fan of detective dramas? Welcome to your new summer binge-watch

* Echo 3: Hurt Locker, Zero Dark writer can't conjure same magic with bland Apple drama

* Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Netflix's shock doc highlights '90s Cola Wars court case

* Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone shines new TVNZ+ crime-drama from creator of Yellowstone



Supplied Davina McCall is the host of Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

Sex, Myths and the Menopause (8.30pm, Tuesday, December 6, TVNZ 1)

TV presenter Davina McCall was 44 and felt like she was losing it – plagued by hot flushes, depression and mental fog. This documentary not only allows her to share her own menopause experience, but also expose the lack of extensive education on the subject and the shortcomings in the way women’s health has continued to be discussed and dealt with.

“This was a documentary made with love. No, strike that out. It was made with anger – and rightly so,” wrote The Mail on Sunday’s Deborah Ross.

Patrick Gower On: All the Drugs (8.30pm, Tuesday, December 6, Three)

Having covered medical and recreational cannabis, P and alcohol during the past five years, Newshub’s National Correspondent has one final question – should New Zealand decriminalise recreational drugs?

In order to answer it, he meets with dealers and users of party drugs to uncover the extent of their use in Aotearoa, while also looking at what safety measures are being put in place to protect those who partake.

Supplied Endangered shows journalists taking risks with their personal safety – just so they can do their job.

Endangered (9.30pm, Wednesday, December 7, SoHo)

New documentary which follows four journalists over the course of a year, as they attempt to cover police brutality, political rallies and protests, while being subjected to slander, hostility and even violence in supposedly democratic countries like Mexico, Brazil and the United Statues.

“Thoughtful, depressing and, if you’re a journalist, utterly enraging documentary. Actually scrub that... [it] should be disturbing for everyone capable of critical thought…” wrote The Times’ Carol Midgley.

Falling (8.30pm, Saturday, December 10, Rialto)

Viggo Mortensen wrote, directed and stars in this searing 2020 drama about a man whose life is turned upside down by a visit from his ageing father (Lance Henriksen), who has a very different view of the world.

“In someone else's hands, it could have been an exercise in chest-beating macho sentiment. But in Mortensen's, it has a sad, surprising delicacy,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Tim Robey.

Supplied Jessica Chastain is The Zookeeper's Wife.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (8.30pm, Sunday, December 11, Eden)

As Stuff to Watch’s Graeme Tuckett once so succinctly put it, this was the 2017 period drama that saw Chastain create daylight between herself and the pack in the race to be crowned the next Meryl Streep.

Directed by New Zealand’s own Niki Caro, she plays real-life Warsaw Zoo worker Antonina Zabinski who, along with her husband Jan, attempted to save hundreds of animals and people during the Nazi World War II occupation of Poland.

“Caro's gorgeous drama favours intimacy over grand moments and gracefully honours life in all forms,” wrote Film Journal International’s Tomris Laffly.

Citizens of Boomtown: The Story Of the Boomtown Rats (8.30pm, Monday, December 12, Whakaata Māori)

Made to coincide with the I Don’t Like Mondays’ group’s reformation for their seventh studio album (their first in 36 years) in 2020, this sees lead singer Bob Geldof and his fellow bandmates, as well as contemporaries like Bono, Sinead O’Connor, Dave Stewart and Sting, look back on their legacy.

Ireland’s first rock superstars, they not only changed their own lives, but helped to change Ireland and, via Geldof’s Live Aid, arguably changed the world.

“As a potted history of Ireland’s recent past it was fascinating, charting the tensions between an increasingly young population and the old guard of an intertwined church and state,” wrote iNews’ Emily Baker.