Terrifier 2: The schlocky horror movie that caused US viewers to faint hits NZ

Terrifier 2 (R18, 138mins) Directed by Damien Leone ***

During the three years I worked at a multiplex almost 30 years ago, I distinctly remember us requiring medical assistance for viewers of two movies.

Pulp Fiction’s hypodermic needle scene caused at least one audience member to pass out, while Tom Cruise’s Lestat eating a rat in Interview with the Vampire was all too much for another.

Heaven knows what those people would have made of – or how many minutes they would have lasted watching – the epic schlocky horror show that is Terrifier 2.

Originally only set for a few limited “screamings” in American cinemas, the physical response of audiences saw it become a minor box-office sensation in October, as everyone seemingly wanted to “experience it” for themselves.

CINEDIGM The original Terrifier was first released in 2016.

As the title helpfully suggests, it’s a horror sequel – albeit one of a 2016 movie you can’t currently even legally stream in this country.

Very much in the vein of – and pretty much a love letter to (right down to the synth score) – 1970s and ‘80s slasher movies like Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, Child’s Play and A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as transgressive horror comedies like Re-Animator and Basket Case, it revels in its blood-soaked mayhem and nightmarish visceral visions.

It’s easy to see why it’s gone down a storm in cinemas, especially for recent generations raised on spookfests like The Conjuring series and anaemic found-footage tales like the Paranormal Activity franchise. This is a full-blooded geek show, the likes of which have been out of favour since the heyday when Leatherface, Jason, Freddy and Chuckie regularly packed out cinemas, or at least since noughties’ torture porns like Hostel and Saw forgot they should be fun and simply delivered grim grue.

Supplied Art the Clown is the seemingly supernatural, nightmarish serial killer at the heart of Terrifier 2.

There are times when writer-director Damien Leone’s 138-minute magnum opus of murderous clown movies (almost an hour longer than his first stab) threatens to lose what little plot it has (and viewers their popcorn and fizz), as extended scenes of brutality play out, but Leone pulls it back by following the (John) Carpenter and (Wes) Craven playbook and ensuring our “final girl” is more than just screaming cypher for the audience.

Sienna Shaw (an excellent Lauren LaVera) is a prop maker who uses her skills in an attempt to stop a second murderous spree by the now seemingly supernatural mime Art (David Howard Thornton). Having already a lot to deal with in her life – an overbearing mother, a potentially psychopathic brother, the trauma of her father’s suicide and recurring nightmares about a child-orientated Clown Café (complete with its own catchy theme tune that will likely be stuck on haunting repeat in your head for days) inhabited by the Miles County Massacrer himself – being stalked by monochrome mute feels like the final straw for her. And watching her fight back is one of Terrifier 2’s true highlights.

But, oh my, there’s a lot of grime, internal organs and stomach-churning scenes to wade through – as well as predictable plotting, the old-horror-film-characters-behaving-stupidly-syndrome and some rather uneven acting amongst the cast.

Supplied Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw finds herself being singled out for personal attention by Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) in Terrifier 2.

For all its potentially unpalatable moments though, this is a film of no little Art (and I’m not just talking about the seemingly unkillable and ubiquitous Pennywise-meets-Michael Myers). The practical effects are admittedly impressive, both realistic enough to make even the most hardened horror fan squeamish, but also over-the-top in a way that evokes the cult hits of the earlier era it is trying to emulate.

It’s most certainly not for everyone – even fans of the genre are likely to be divided as to Terrifier 2’s entertainment value and Art-istic merits (personally, give me Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger over this one-dimensional crazed clown any day).

It’s also not a patch on the brilliance of the New Zealand-shot Pearl, which hopefully someone will be smart enough to unleash on Kiwi audiences early next year.

However, if it’s a cinematic “experience” you’re craving, very few in 2022 will rival this.

