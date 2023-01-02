Slow Horses' Gary Oldman attempts to peel away the rough, sloppy layers of Jackson Lamb

Season 2 of Slow Horses is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

In an episode of Slow Horses’ current second season on Apple TV+, an MI5 agent working under Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden's River Cartwright, brings information to his boss, who's eating lunch by himself at an Asian restaurant.

As Lamb – portrayed by veteran actor Gary Oldman in the British spy drama series – listens and offers some thoughts, some of the noodles intended for his stomach fall out of his mouth and back into the bowl.

It's pretty much par for the course for Lamb.

"Does he have good table manners?" Oldman reflects during a recent video interview. "I don't know, but he's going to provoke you, isn't he? It's like someone deliberately eating with their mouth open."

READ MORE:

* Andor, Reacher, Severance, Wednesday among the best new TV shows of 2022

* George & Tammy: Chastain and Shannon light up the screen in country-western drama

* Slow Horses: Apple's MI5-set black comedy showcases an unforgettable Gary Oldman



Honestly, for those in his charge at the outpost known as Slough House, a place where MI5 banishes its not-so-shiny operatives, that's about as good as it gets.

The constantly drinking, always sloppily attired Lamb doles out insults along with assignments for River, Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar), Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns) and Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), who's as obnoxious as he is.

He's even pretty rough on Catherine Standish (Saskla Reeves), the kind office administrator who is a recovering alcoholic and carries around what feels like a lifetime of emotional pain.

At least Lamb gets as good as he gives from his boss, Deputy Director-General Diana Taverner (Kristen Scott Thomas), who never passes on an opportunity to tell him just how disgusting he is.

Supplied Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb on Apple TV+’s Slow Horses.

Slow Horses is an adaptation of the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. Even though the six-episode first season, based on Herron's 2010 novel Slow Horses, only debuted in April, a second set of weekly installments began dropping from early last month.

In a conversation about the show, Oldman – whose long list of credits includes The Dark Knight Trilogy, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and an Academy Award-winning turn as legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 2017's Darkest Hour, opened up about his character – and the latest season.

APPLE TV+ The critically acclaimed Slow Horses seemed like a lock for a Golden Globe nomination, so why was it ignored by the HFPA?

Gary, you haven't done a lot of TV. What was it about this show, and maybe Jackson Lamb specifically, that got you on board?

Well, you're always looking for really good material.

I love long-form – and I love streamers and the quality of the work that I'm watching. And so it was (the possibility) was hovering around. (I thought), it would really be nice to find something to do. I would watch with envy at these people who were repeating a character, season after season, with the different dynamics and different scenarios that they were in. And then (Slow Horses) came in – and it almost fell from the sky – it just dropped in. The quality of the writing was really good. The pedigree, as it were, was there because of the books, and it's just an absolutely fabulous sort of character to play. It didn't really take much for me to say, "Yeah, let's let's give it a go. Let's do this”.

Jackson Lamb is pretty hard on his subordinates, but then he also has this soft, caring side – it's under there. What's your read, ultimately, as to what he's about?

I'm not even sure that that soft side isn't an act as well.

Were you a fan of the book series, or have you since dug into them?

Yeah, you use it as a sort of reference. You can always go back. Our main writer, Will Smith – he's overly protective of what he writes. He's very open to ideas and suggestions and things and you can often say to Will, "Listen, I went back into the book, and I noticed this little beat or this line" or whatever, and he's very open to changing the script. You know, it's when in doubt, if at all, you know, go back to the book.

Supplied Gary Oldman says Slow Horses viewers can expect more scenes between his Jackson Lamb and Kristen Scott Thomas’ Deputy Director-General Diana Taverner in future seasons.

Jackson is both pretty darn good at his job but then also not too concerned about looking the part. This isn't a role for someone who's pretty vain. How have you enjoyed digging into that rough-around-the-edges side of him?

Yeah, I like it. I've really embraced that. I mean, he really is just offensive, isn't he?

Next year, we start (shooting) Season 4, and there is one moment where a character says to him, "What about a shower? Do you think you might have a wash?"

You've probably noticed a seasonal shift: We have a very dark, kind of gray, wintry first season, and then Dead Lions is set in a very hot summer. And I've switched out basically an overcoat for a Mac. And the Mac is filthy, and it's got cigarette burns and various drippings of whatever on it. And that's fun working with the costume designer, Guy, and the production in general – just the sheer chaos of his office and his clothes.

Normally, (the makeup artists) cover up – if you've got any blotches or broken veins, they're normally covering them up. For Jackson, we enhance what is already there – and then add a layer of sweat over the top.

This show's been renewed for two more seasons so far. Might we see more scenes between him and Taverner? You and Kristin Scott Thomas shared the screen in Darkest Hour, and your scenes are great, but there haven't been that many of them.

Yeah, they're coming up. And more stuff with (Lamb and Standish) and River and some new characters that come into the world that we interact with. There's lots of real juicy stuff coming up.

Supplied "He really is just offensive, isn't he?" Oldman says of Jackson Lamb.

Anything else you'd want to say about this season, which involves Russian sleeper agents and all kinds of things?

Obviously, you read the scripts, and you know the storyline and you know what other people are up to, but when you're coming in and only working really working on your (part), you just forget all of that. And so when you see it back, it's a surprise and you go, "Oh, wow! I'd forgotten this sequence coming up!" And it's interesting to see what your fellow actors have done with it and how they contribute to the story.

But it's a good one. If you like Season 1, then I would say this kicks it up a notch. It doesn't disappoint.

Season 2 of Slow Horses is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

TNS