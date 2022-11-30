I Heard the Bells: Poet's prosaic biopic makes for less-than-festive drama

I Heard the Bells (PG, 110mins) Directed by Joshua Enck **

Five years ago it was the creator of A Christmas Carol getting the festive biopic treatment, this time it’s the author of 1863 poem-turned-hymn I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day. Both stories focus on a once-feted writer who has fallen on hard times and is struggling for inspiration.

But whereas Bharat Nalluri’s The Man Who Invented Christmas’ detailing of the backstory that led Charles Dickens to write his 1843 classic was both genuinely heartfelt and brilliantly cast, this has TV-movie production values (it feels like a throwback to the Christmas-morning movies of the ‘80s and ‘90s), ponderous pacing and seemingly a faith-based agenda to peddle.

Bookended by quotes from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow himself, I Heard the Bells details America’s then greatest poet’s “secret sorrows” which left him “sad”, rather than “cold”, as he was sometimes publicly perceived. With 1860 coming to an end and civil war seeming looming, Longfellow (Stephen Atherholt) is constantly assailed with requests for words of comfort or uplift. After all, he’s the man whose works like The Song of Hiawatha and Paul Revere’s Ride had helped shape the national character and whose London sales frightened Dickens more than any ghosts – past or present.

Supplied American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (Stephen Atherholt) and his family are the focus of I Heard the Bells.

READ MORE:

* Poker Face: Russell Crowe's crime-thriller a deeply disappointing dramatic bust

* Falling For Christmas: Lindsay Lohan returns to the spotlight in Netflix cracker

* She Said: Kazan, Mulligan shine in impressive drama that throws the Spotlight on Weinstein

* Emily: Entertaining, evocative Bronte biopic plays fast and loose with the truth



However, Longfellow is the one still haunted by past actions and demons, and when tragedy robs him of his beloved second-wife Fanny (Rachel Day Hughes), he vows never to write again. Withdrawing from both public life and engagement with his own children, Longfellow further despairs when his oldest son Charley (Jonathan Blair) defies him and enlists for the now ignited US internal conflict.

When the next moment of crisis comes though, Longfellow will need to break out of his torpor, if he’s to prevent more tragedy – and find a path back to his family.

Supplied Even a terrific performance by Rachel Day Hughes as Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s second wife Fanny can’t lift I Heard the Bells.

While the little-known Atherholt and, in particular, Hughes do their best to make this period drama emotive and compelling, they’re saddled with a lumpen, leaden script and, in Atherholt’s case, some rather distracting facial fungus.

Longfellow’s melancholy is perfectly understandable, but the film seems to wallow in it, the lack-of-action replaced by pontificating and poetry spouting punctuated by a tinkly piano score, none of which truly threatens the tear ducts in the way the film-makers (whose last outing was 2019’s Noah the Musical) might have hoped.

I Heard the Bells begins screening in select cinemas from December 1.