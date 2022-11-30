Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words: Documentary a worthy watch for fans of The Boss

Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words (TVNZ+)

Originally released in 2016, but new to TVNZ+, this is worth a watch for any fans of the Boss.

Coupled with old family footage and concert reels, Springsteen reads excerpts from his autobiography Born to Run and talks candidly about growing up, his music and his family.

This documentary is a fascinating look at arguably one of the world’s greatest rock musicians. Through commentary about his band and how they came to be, his influences, the love of his family and the complicated relationship with his father, Bruce Springsteen: In His Own Words will cement fans’ appreciation of the artist – and may even create a few more.

Recipes for Love and Murder is now available to stream on Acorn TV.

Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV)

Based in small town South Africa, this mystery drama follows recipe columnist Hattie Wilson, who loses her column and has to compete for an advice column with a young, hungry journalist.

That exchange and the letter she responds to sets the scene for a season that has everything: humour and relatable characters, incredible-looking food, amazing scenery and murder, resulting in an entertaining watch that incorporates light moments, with underlying heavy themes of domestic violence and apartheid.

Based on the novels by Sally Andrew, Recipes for Love and Murder is an easily binge-able series.