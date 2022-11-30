First look at White Island/Whakaari tragedy documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary about the tragedy on White Island/Whakaari in December 2019, in which 22 people lost their lives.

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari is set to be released on December 16. It is directed and produced by Rory Kennedy and executive produced by Ron Howard and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The trailer opens with testimony from a number of survivors, along with footage from the day.

“From the description, it was a nice, easy hike,” one man is heard saying. “They didn’t make it sound dangerous.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Twenty-two people died in the tragedy on White Island/Whakaari in 2019.

“I thought, ‘This is it. We’re going to die on our honeymoon’,” another man says, holding the hand of his wife.

Interspersed with images of the eruption, rescuers are heard retelling the day’s events.

“Doing nothing wasn’t an option,” one says. “We’re going to do it ourselves,” says another.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Helicopter pilot Mark Law talks about rescuing people in the wake of the Whakaari eruption. (Video first published December 11, 2019.)

There were 47 people on White Island/Whakaari at the time of the eruption. Twenty-two people died and an additional 25 people were injured, with the majority severely burned.

The event also led to WorkSafe filing numerous charges against a total of 13 individuals and organisations.

Whakaari owners Andrew, James and Peter Buttle and Whakaari Management Ltd, the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences, the National Emergency Management Agency, White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Aerius Ltd, Kahu NZ, Inflite Charters, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services were all charged after WorkSafe filed a total of 20 charges.

The tragedy has been the subject of international media coverage and an hour-long documentary on the tragedy aired on Three in 2020.