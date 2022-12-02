Terrifier 2 too tame? There's always House of 1000 Corpses - now on Netflix

House of 1000 Corpses is now available to stream on Netflix.

House of 1000 Corpses (18+, 88mins) Directed by Rob Zombie **½

By 2003, we were all used to seeing pop and rock stars trying out this acting lark.

Everyone from Bowie to Beyonce and Mick Jagger to Mandy Moore had traded in the microphone for memorising lines at some stage during their careers.

But a former heavy metal lead singer not only writing but calling the shots behind the camera? At the time, that seemed about as likely as creating a whole reality show about Ozzie Osbourne.

Supplied Sid Haig plays Captain Spaulding in House of 1000 Corpses.

Despite committing $US7m to White Zombie co-founder's directorial debut, Universal also clearly had reservations about what the former Pee-Wee's Playhouse production assistant would come up with. When they saw a rough cut in late 2000 they refused to release it, claiming there was no way it could avoid the dreaded No Children Under 17 rating.

Incensed, Zombie (born Robert Cummings) opted to finish filming in his own basement and began the search for a new distributor – a process that took three years.

Supplied Those of a sensitive nature would be well advised to give the visual assault that is House of 1000 Corpses a wide berth.

Zombie's twisted tale tells the familiar story of a group of teenagers who stumble across an unusual backwoods family – with disastrous results. Here, our quartet is travelling across America with the intention of writing a book on offbeat roadside attractions.

It's October 30, 1977 and the foursome have wound up at Captain Spaulding's Museum of Monsters and Madmen – home of the Alligator Boy, the Murder Ride and Spaulding's own world-famous fried chicken. Intrigued by Spaulding's tales of local legend Dr Satan, the gang go in search of the resting-place of the deranged brain surgeon – a decision, as you can imagine, that doesn’t end well.

Supplied Rob Zombie's 2003 molotov cocktail of a movie is part-Texas Chainsaw, part- Rocky Horror and reminds one of Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers.

Inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Zombie's House contains all the usual horror suspects – buckets of blood, bad teeth, hideous deformities, deserted gas stations and a high mammary gland quotient (mainly involving Zombie's wife Sheri Moon).

But while House is still a movie you endure rather than enjoy, at least Zombie (who has previous experience directing his band's music videos) adds some flourishes to usual rather-tired format.

Using split screens, atmospheric and subversive music, 16mm and old film footage and the crowd-pleasing stalking camera, Zombie creates a visually-arresting molotov cocktail which is part-Texas Chainsaw, part-Rocky Horror and most closely resembles Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers.

Film buffs will love that several characters are named after those in Marx Brothers films, while literary lovers will appreciate that the breakfast of champion serial killers is Agatha Crispies.

However, those of a sensitive nature would be well advised to give this visual assault a wide berth.

