I was the real Emily in Paris - here's why I hate the show

Emily Brookes is Stuff’s food editor. She also writes about culture and pop culture.

OPINION: When the Netflix series Emily in Paris debuted in 2020, I was inordinately excited. I, after all, was the real Emily in Paris – born and raised in Wellington’s Hutt Valley, I lived in Paris for seven years, from my late 20s to mid 30s.

I was probably 12 minutes into episode one when I realised I would hate it, but slogged my way through all of the first season just in case it improved (it didn’t, but two further seasons have been produced, with the third dropping last week).

I’m far from the first person to point out that Emily in Paris is filled with tired, antiquated clichés of Parisians: they’re mean, lazy, unfaithful, gossipy chain smokers who hate foreigners, frequently seen avoiding work to smoke in the office and gossip about how much they hate their foreign colleague and/or conduct extramarital affairs.

The real problem with Emily in Paris the show, however, isn’t that it reinforces these lazy old stereotypes. It’s that it gets both Parisians and the experience of being an Emily derriere-backwards.

READ MORE:

* Emily in Paris: I can't stop watching the worst show on TV, because I wish I was in it

* The Great Emily in Paris debate is it good or not?

* Emily in Paris is cliched and annoying, but of course I watched it all



Here’s the thing about a cliché: somewhere, deep down, it’s based on a kernel of truth. And so the cliché about Parisians being rude, dismissive and sneering isn’t exactly incorrect (although smoking has been outlawed inside since 2007 and in my experience they work just as hard as anyone anywhere else I’ve lived).

The issue here is what drives them to this behaviour. And I can tell you exactly what it is. It’s TV Emilys.

I don’t really want you to have to go away and watch this show if you haven’t seen it so let me give you a brief summary. In Emily in Paris, a young American woman named Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), through a series of events as implausible as anything that ever happens in these types of shows, finds herself being sent to Paris to work for a marketing firm, a position for which she is entirely unsuited both because she is wildly under-qualified and because she speaks nary un seul mot of French.

Netflix/Supplied Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Upon arrival, she discovers a Paris in which everyone is extraordinarily beautiful, wears nothing but designer labels, lives in a large apartment with spectacular rooftop views and never ventures outside the first eight of Paris’ 20 arrondissements – entirely forgivable, this being, after all, an escapist romantic television series and one by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, at that – who all speak absolutely perfect English except when it suits the plot for them not to, and who are snobby, cliquey, discourteous and actively unkind to Emily simply because she’s American.

(Well, the women and the gay men, that is. Just about every straight man Emily comes within a bonjour of asks her out.)

Until! Until. They act like this until Emily shows them, through some action or idea, her hegemonic superiority over them, including but far from limited to mocking their language, dismissing their sexual politics, and sneering at their traditions. And thus she wins their respect.

CAROLE BETHUEL/Netflix Marketing boss Sylvie Grateau Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) embodies just about every offensive stereotype of a French woman you can imagine.

Emily in Paris has been criticised for giving its titular protagonist no learning arc, but I disagree. I think she does learn something: that the key to ingratiating yourself to Parisians is to be as bulshily foreign as you can possibly be.

No, no, no et mon dieu non.

That cliché about all Parisians being disdainful and arrogant exists specifically because of people like Emily Cooper.

Among the 19 million international visitors who went to Paris in 2022 (against a population of just over 2 million) there were, sadly, no shortage of those who expected the locals to act, well foreign; to speak English, to operate their restaurants, their transportation and their retail opening hours in the way they are used to and to generally be thrilled by their presence.

Lewis Joly/AP Just over 2 million people live in Paris; in 2022 it saw over 19 million foreign visitors.

Something I’ll agree to be true about the French is that they’re fiercely proud of their country and their culture. I mean, why wouldn’t they be? They gave the world cinema, pasteurisation, sous-vide cooking, braille. The metric system. The declaration of human rights. Renoir, Dior, Descartes, Godard. The croissant. The almond croissant. France has a rich and resplendent culture that resonates all over the world.

But the French also, in my experience, love to share that culture. They enjoy nothing more than the opportunity to explain, with that particular French passion, what is wonderful about their country.

(Before you jump in here, they also love to debate what is wrong with it. There are prime-time television shows in which philosophers dismantle tenets of French culture.)

When I began working in the Parisian headquarters of a French company, I spoke more French than Emily Cooper, but I was far from fluent. I very much wanted to become so, however, and my colleagues could not have been more delighted or supportive. They included me in everything, from the lunchtime canteen to after work drinks, helped me along when I couldn’t keep up and praised me – far more than was sometimes warranted – when I made progress.

They and my other French friends were charmed by my efforts to assimilate, and eager to help me learn. I was also on the receiving end of some acts of breathtaking kindness, from the personal banker who opened an account with the electricity company on my behalf when I couldn’t figure out how, to the concierge who found a two-bedroom apartment for my husband and me when we were expecting our first baby.

If you want to piss off a Parisian, sure, act like Emily in Paris. But take it from this Emily: the clichés don’t have to be true.