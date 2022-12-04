Mass: One of 2021's best dramas is finally available to stream in New Zealand

Mass is now available to rent from AroVision, Academy OnDemand, iTunes and GooglePlay.

Mass (M, 111mins) Directed by Fran Kranz *****

A mix of The Crossing Guard, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Carnage, actor-turned-writer-director Fran Kranz’s debut film is searing slice of intense drama.

Playing out in virtual real time and essentially taking place in a single location, it may not look like much, but it’s an immersive, emotional watch that offers up an acting masterclass from a magnificent and well-cast quartet.

One of the best films of 2021 (I first saw it almost two years ago as part of that January’s Sundance Film Festival line-up), it seems almost criminal that it has taken this long to reach our shores (save screenings at last year’s truncated NZ International Film Festival).

SUPPLIED Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd star in Mass.

Mass actually opens with quite a clever piece of misdirection. As we observe members of a church set up a room for the “very important meeting”, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re going to be watching a workplace comedy, as the organisers fret over the table placement, potential piano noise and that they may have over-catered for the four participants.

“Tables, chairs, Jesus watching us,” one of the two couples’ patriarchs, Jay Perry (Jason Isaacs), wryly ticks off as he’s asked if the room is okay.

It’s clear though, from the awkward tension between him and his wife Gail (Martha Plimpton), and the fact they’ve already driven once around the block before entering the church, that this an encounter they are not exactly relishing. After all, the last time they met Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd) – words were exchanged and feelings were hurt.

Supplied Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play the grieving Jay and Gail Perry in Mass.

But now that the public legal procedures are behind them and six years have passed since the incident that forever linked them in grief, may be this is a chance to say what needs to be said, find common ground and finally move on with their lives.

However, after they each convey their regrets about past actions, open up about that day and how it has impacted them, Gail begins pressing to know more about Richard and Linda’s son Hayden’s upbringing and character – something which Linda becomes increasingly uncomfortable about, objecting to her persistence and line of questioning.

“Why do I want to know about your son?” Gail hisses. “Because he killed mine.”

Supplied Ann Dowd and Reed Birney are Linda and Richard.

Film-maker Kranz has himself said that while Mass is fiction, the events that inspired it are not.

And as the regrets, recriminations and the vivid details of what took place are recounted, it’s hard not to feel that this is a reflection of conversations that must have played out in a number of places across America over the past couple of decades.

What may surprise you though, is how much empathy you feel for both sets of parents (“The world mourned 10 – we mourned 11,” Dowd’s Linda opines at one point) and how many times your loyalties shift throughout the engrossing near two-hour running time (especially with the eventual outcome left uncertain until the final frames).

So many stories focused on this topic deal with the perpetrator and/or the build up to the horror (Elephant, The Desperate Hour), it’s a rare occurrence to have something so entirely devoted to the aftermath and those left behind who can’t help but blame themselves for what has taken place.

And while the subject matter may seem entirely foreign to us, Mass is a movie that is likely to give every Kiwi parents of tweens or teens pause for thought (or thanks their children aren’t growing up in certain parts of modern America) in some way.

Of course, Mass’ taut, tension-filled script wouldn’t have quite the impact it does without its fabulous quartet. Issacs (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris) brings the same intensity that he did to Harry Potter’s hissable villain Lucius Malfoy, Plimpton (The Goonies) is a revelation as the answers-seeking Gail, Birney (The Menu) delivers some of the most resonant lines and Dowd’s turn simply shows others what Handmaid’s Tale fans already know – that she is one of the finest American actors currently on-screen today.

Harrowing without being exploitative, heartbreaking without being histrionic, Mass manages to evoke and provoke so many feelings, you’ll be left exhausted and emotionally drained, but convinced you’ve seen one of the most powerful and poignant dramas in a very long time.

One day, I’m absolutely certain Mass will enthral and entertain audiences around the world as a stage play, but in the meantime, it’s a must-see as a haunting and hypnotic slice of cinema.

Mass is now available to rent from AroVision, Academy OnDemand, iTunes and GooglePlay.