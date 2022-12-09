I tried (and failed) a Harry Potter movie marathon - here's how you can do it successfully

All eight Harry Potter movies are now available to stream on Neon.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter with countless hours of Harry Potter book reading and movie watching under her belt.

COMMENT: Any Potterhead feeling bold enough to attempt a Harry Potter marathon can challenge themselves to the nearly 20-hour odyssey with all eight films now available on Neon.

It’s a marathon that isn’t for the faint of heart – you’ll need to dedicate 19 hours and 31 minutes of your life (minus bathroom, food, and stretching breaks) to this, and even as a once obsessed Potter fan I found the test too diffcult to stomach.

Why would anyone put themselves through this, you ask? Even 20-years after the release of the first film , Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, many fans who found solace in the story of the boy living under the staircase are still dedicated to the series, despite multiple controversies from creator JK Rowling.

I may have failed in completing the challenge, but with the holidays almost in full swing, now’s a better time than ever to take up the task of enjoying the entirety of the Wizarding World onscreen – and here’s how you can do it successfully.

Take a few days

Feeling unstoppable and overly-optimistic, I thought I could smash out a Harry Potter marathon in a single day – yeah, nah.

It’s doable, sure, but five hours into the marathon (which only counts for two out of the eight movies, ), the thought of dedicating myself to 14 more hours was a hard truth a couldn’t handle, and I threw in the towel.

A more practical approach would be to spread your viewing experience out over the course of two days, watching the first four movies for a total viewing time of 11 hours and 12 minutes.

Your second day can be dedicated to the last four movies, which will take just over 8 hours.

Otherwise, ignore all my advice and challenge yourself to an all-day, all or nothing movie watching extravaganza – just make sure to get up at 3am to get it done before your day ends.

Plan meals and breaks in advance

Quick and easy food like snacks and reheated leftovers are king in this arena, and don’t let your guilt stop you from indulging in takeaway deliveries – the less time wasted on food, the better: we’re prioritising time here, not nutrition.

The importance of staying hydrated with water has surely been beaten into everyone’s brains by now, but if you’re someone like me who gets headachy from staring a for screen too long, your emotional support water bottle

Post-pandemic, most of us will be well aware of how being sedentary can negatively impact on our health, so your body will thank you for trying out a few easy stretches for your neck and back.

Get comfy (but not too comfy)

You’ll want to get cosy for this, but be careful not to let yourself drift off to sleep.

Waking up at 7am, I decided to begin my marathon while still in bed and ended up sleeping through the bulk of the first film.

Truly a rookie mistake on my part, and I would suggest instead setting up camp on your couch (or letting your inner-child truly shine and creating a blanket/pillow fort) for a successful viewing experience.

Make sure you have absolutely nothing on your schedule

This is not an exaggeration – you can not have anything going on in your life for the entire 19 hours and 31 minutes of this marathon.

I tried alleviating some of the restlessness setting in by multitasking with some chores around my home, but quickly realised keeping myself busy with something else took most of my attention away from the film and turned it into background noise.

This is not the way to enjoy a movie marathon. You want to be all-in with this – no distractions, no chores, no thoughts, just Harry Potter.

Invite a few friends

If you need someone real life moral support or just want to turn this experience into a party for all, why not invite a few friends to marathon with you?

You could turn it into a whole viewing party with decor and themed-meals made in advance to amp up the excitement and make the task of getting through all the films less daunting.

Good luck, muggles – you’ll be needing it.