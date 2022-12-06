Becoming Elizabeth: Tudor sex and skulduggery combine in entertaining TVNZ+ series

Becoming Elizabeth is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

REVIEW: Fans of The White Queen, The White Princess and The Spanish Princess rejoice – there’s a new Tudor tale filled with sex and skulduggery, soft focus and dark hearts, just arrived on TVNZ+.

Created by acclaimed British theatre writer Anya Reiss (and unlike those other three series, not based on a book by Philippa Gregory), the eight-part Becoming Elizabeth traces the rise of the woman who will become England’s “Virgin Queen” amidst the personal turmoil and political threats that swirl around her.

As the series opens, it’s January 1547 and King Henry VIII has died, leaving behind a childless queen (Jessica Raine’s Catherine Parr) and three children – Catholic Mary (Romola Garai), protestant Edward (Oliver Zetterstrom) and Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg).

While the Queen seeks solace in the bed of her lover Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen), young Edward is thrust into the limelight, advised by Thomas’ brother Edward (John Heffernan) to allow him to act as Lord Protector, spokesman and right-hand man. “Even your father could get lost at court. A great hole has opened up in the world and men are going to be scrambling to fill it. The more you let in, the more you leave yourself exposed. Permit me to be the king’s voice.”

STARZ Becoming Elizabeth is set in the immediate aftermath of the death of King Henry VIII.

READ MORE:

* Prime Video's 1923, Neon's Shaq, TVNZ's Litvenenko among December's must-see TV

* Nothing Compares: TVNZ+'s Sinead O'Connor doco recalls iconic, shocking moments

* Three Pines: A fan of detective dramas? Welcome to your new summer binge-watch



Not everyone is happy with Edward Seymour’s growing influence though – least of all his sibling.

Desperate to be allowed to legally marry Catherine, Thomas also worries that he will be sent back into battle, as England try to suppress Scottish uprisings and stave off other foreign threats.

But while politically motivated matrimonial matches for the new king are also being contemplated, Catherine believes Elizabeth may also still have a role to play – and thus should be kept close.

Supplied German actor Alicia von Rittberg plays Elizabeth Tudor in Becoming Elizabeth.

While fully aware there’s now a target on her back, the 14-year-old princess (somewhat implausibly played Beverly Hills 90210-style by the near 30-year-old German actor von Rittberg) is still somewhat naive, more than happy to lap up the attentions of her “Uncle” Thomas.

“Never be sorry for a personality Elizabeth,” he flirts. “I’ll tell you a secret – I have one too.”

However, after warning Thomas that “she’s not another amusement for you – and nor am I”, Catherine hastens her plans to legitimise their union, convinced they can overcome any opposition from the royal court.

“What are they going to do? Execute us? We’re family.”

“That’s never stopped that family before,” comes the pithy reply from a prospective officiating priest.

Supplied The tension between Henry VIII’s final wife Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine) and her step-daughter Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) is one of the highlights of Becoming Elizabeth.

With its displays of naked ambitions and nude couplings, as well as sibling rivalry and scheming relatives, Becoming Elizabeth really does feel like House of the Dragon – only missing the fire-breathing lizards and grisly deaths.

At times, it seems as though there’s barely pause for breath, as the action jumps from one crisis or cunning plan to the next.

What saves it from caricature though, is a light, but serious tone and a truly classy committed cast that also includes a scene-stealing Bella Ramsay (Catherine Called Birdy) as Lady Jane Grey.

Downton Abbey’s Cullen is suitably charismatic and roguish as Thomas, while Raine (Wolf Hall) and von Rittberg (Genius: Einstein) both deliver strong characters seemingly destined to clash. Their dynamic reminded me of the brilliant mother-daughter do of Kate Winslet and Evan Rachel Wood in the award-winning 2011 adaptation of Mildred Pearce.

Supplied Tom Cullen is suitably charismatic and roguish as the scheming Thomas Seymour.

Yes, it’s pulpy. And true, some of the dialogue is a touch portentous and pretentious, but if you’re after an incident-filled costume drama as a summer escape, then Becoming Elizabeth might just be what you’re looking for.

Becoming Elizabeth is now available to stream on TVNZ+.