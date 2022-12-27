Ten terrific movies that are turning 25 next year (and where you can watch them)

From classic comedies to a memorable World War II drama and one of the greatest car chases of all-time, these tales have stood the test of time.

It was the year Auckland was plagued by an ongoing electricity crisis, France won the football world cup on home soil and Boyzone’s No Matter What topped the Kiwi music charts.

Meanwhile, Kiwi cinemagoers turned up in droves to see Hollywood blockbusters like Armageddon, Godzilla and Deep Impact, as well as animated features Mulan and A Bug’s Life and comedies Dr Doolittle and Shakespeare in Love.

As the calendar flips over into 2023, Stuff to Watch has compiled a list of some of our favourite movies from 25 years ago – and where you can watch them right now (although we were disappointed to discover that amongst those currently unable to legally stream here are the magnificent Run Lola Run and Waking Ned Devine).

Supplied There’s Something About Mary, Saving Private Ryan and Pleasantville are among the great movies turning 25 next year.

READ MORE:

* Nothing Compares: TVNZ+'s Sinead O'Connor doco recalls iconic, shocking moments

* Sex Tape: The painful comedy that heralded Cameron Diaz's retirement hits TVNZ+

* Willow: Swords, sorcery and subversive humour promises success for Disney+'s TV sequel

* Good Will Hunting at 25: The movie that unearthed a star and delivered Robin Williams an Oscar



Supplied Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman joined forces for The Big Lebowski.

The Big Lebowski (Prime Video)

Jeff Bridges’ most recognisable, beloved and oft-quoted (“The Dude abides”) role. He headlines the Coen Brothers’ cultest of comedies about a man who is mistaken for a millionaire and then seeks restitution for a ruined rug.

Julianne Moore, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Philip Seymour Hoffman also star.

"Put a smile on my face that never left for 117 minutes," wrote Chicago Tribune's Michael Wilmington.

Supplied Cate Blanchett is Elizabeth.

Elizabeth (Neon)

Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur may have seemed an unusual choice at the time to direct such a very English period piece, but when you consider that his previous outing had been Bandit Queen (about the outlaw-turned-politician Phoolan Devi), then the logic becomes a lot clearer. Both films focus on strong, real-life women who lifted themselves above their detractors to fulfil their destiny.

Here, Kapur presents the Elizabethan court without the usual (and expected) opulence and glamour, but rather with a pervading sense of treachery, deception – and foreboding.

As well as featuring a star-making turn from Cate Blanchett, the impressive ensemble assembled also includes Geoffrey Rush, Joseph Fiennes, Richard Attenborough, Christopher Eccleston, Emily Mortimer, Daniel Craig, Kelly Macdonald and Eric Cantona.

Supplied Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Jason Statham and Jason Flemyng play Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ central quartet.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Netflix)

The crime-comedy that started a seemingly endless wave of imitators and the movie that gave the world Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham and briefly turned football hard-man Vinnie Jones into a would-be silver screen star.

Filled with memorable banter, hilarious set-pieces and a real threat of violence, it’s the story of a self-confident gambler who persuades his mates to help him rob a gang in order to pay off a debt he owes to a powerful crime lord.

Supplied Tobey Maguire starred opposite a luminous Joan Allen in Pleasantville.

Pleasantville (ITunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Reese Witherspoon stars alongside Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels and Joan Allen in this delightful fantasy about two teenage siblings who are transported into a 1950s sitcom where their influence begins to profoundly change that complacent world.

Witherspoon is particularly charming, as her rebellious and adventurous character discovers that sometimes it's okay to be a little careful and conservative. It also features some of the best use of colour in a black-and-white movie.

Supplied Jean Reno and Robert DeNiro teamed up for Ronin.

Ronin (iTunes, YouTube, GooglePlay)

Sure the plot of John Frankenheimer’s action-thriller isn’t really anything to write home about. Tales of special operative teams hired to steal a mysterious MacGuffin, while navigating a maze of shifting loyalties, are really a dime-a-dozen.

But with an ensemble that brought together Robert DeNiro, Stellan Skarsgard, Sean Bean, Natascha McElhone and Jonathan Pryce and a breathtaking, crowd pleasing car chase through the streets of Paris that’s pretty unmatched since, this is well worth your time.

supplied Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray’s characters’ unlikely friendship is at the heart of Rushmore.

Rushmore (Disney+)

Many people will argue there are better Wes Anderson films, but it’s the combination of Bill Murray at his most charming, the delightful discovery of Olivia Williams and Jason Schwartzman's subversive anti-hero that makes this high-school comedy shine above the rest.

The many delights are in the details, from Max's many extra-curricular activities to his bravura Apocalypse Now-inspired stage show.

Supplied Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Edward Burns are part of Saving Private Ryan’s impressive ensemble.

Saving Private Ryan (Prime Video)

From the opening salvo on Omaha Beach that will leave you reeling to the heartbreaking final scenes, Steven Spielberg’s World War II intimate epic is one of the legendary film-maker’s finest works.

There’s an authenticity and grittiness that pervades the entire story and, while it is an ensemble piece, Tom Hanks is head-and-shoulders above the rest of his band of brothers as the empathetic Captain John H. Miller.

Supplied Cameron Diaz in one of There's Something About Mary many memorable scenes.

There’s Something About Mary (Disney+)

Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller and Matt Dillon star in this hilarious 1998 gross-out romantic-comedy about a man who gets a chance to reunite with his dream girl from high school. Filled with magnificent one-liners and truly memorable set-pieces that still raise a laugh and resonate today.

“Sensational, sicko fun and just the thing to shake up the creeping conservatism that is draining the vulgar life out of pop culture,” wrote Rolling Stone's Peter Travers.

Supplied Jim Carrey’s Truman Burbank begins to suspect something is amiss in The Truman Show.

The Truman Show (Prime Video)

That most rare of mainstream Hollywood movies – an intelligent, poignant premise that also richly entertains.

Directed by an Australian (Peter Weir) and scripted by a Kiwi (Andrew Niccol), it’s the story of the unwitting star (Jim Carrey) of the world’s largest TV show, who begins to suspect his seemingly idyllic life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

This quite brilliant and frighteningly prophetic parable of reality-television-gone-mad also features Laura Linney, Natascha McElhone and Ed Harris.

Supplied The third teaming of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, You’ve Got Mail was definitely full of charm.

You’ve Got Mail (Neon)

It might not have the one-liners of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s 1993 collaboration Sleepless in Seattle, but Nora Ephron’s update of 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner just exudes charm, character and endearing whimsy from every frame.

A celebration of the art of letter writing (even if it is emails, in this case) and case for the preservation of independent bookstores, it may have aged terribly in some respects (RIP Borders and other “book barns”), but its themes and sheer joy are universal and timeless.