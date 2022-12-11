Seven stop-motion animation classics (and where you can watch them right now)

From Aardman's best to a Neil Gaiman-penned nightmare and a tale of an unlikely friendship, these all combine stunning artistry and storytelling.

It’s one of the most painstaking forms of movie-making. A true art that can take years just to create a few minutes of footage.

The results though can be spectacular – turning bits of clay or cloth and hay into fully formed characters that you’ll laugh, cry, or be scared alongside.

To celebrate the recent release of two new terrific examples of stop-motion animation – the Henry Selick and Jordan Peele-scripted Wendell & Wild and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – on Netflix, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of eight must-see classics (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Coraline are among the greatest stop-motion animated movies of all-time.

READ MORE:

* Avatar: The Way of Water, Netflix's Matilda the Musical among December's must see movies

* Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Netflix's sublime stop-motion tale a dark delight

* Handcrafted and beautiful, meet the 7 best stop-motion movies of all time

* Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas: A minor Aardman masterpiece hits Netflix



Supplied Coraline is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

Coraline (2009, iTunes)

Dark and disturbing fantasy about an adventurous girl who finds another world that is a strangely idealised version of her frustrating home. However, it comes with sinister secrets.

Based on the book by Neil Gaiman, the vocal cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French.

"A macabre mystery for children and a cautionary tale for their folks," wrote the Philadelphia Inquirer's Carrie Rickey.

Supplied George Clooney and Meryl Streep voice Foxy and Felicity Fox.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009, Disney+)

Large-scale larceny, rabies and a severe case of teenage angst – this isn't your traditional kid-friendly animated movie. However, Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book is a bravura piece of film-making and, well, truly fantastic entertainment for the whole whānau.

There are nods to classic films like High Noon, The Great Escape and The Wizard of Oz, while Anderson's attention to detail and use of the whole frame rewards repeat viewings.

The brilliant vocal cast includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Michael Gambon.

Supplied Mad God is a twisted, visceral celebration of stop-motion, filled with nightmarish visions and Terry Gilliam-esque black humour.

Mad God (2021, Shudder)

Anyone who has seen the Jurassic Park episode of The Movies That Made Us will know of the unique talents of stop-motion animator Phil Tippett. As that details, rather than be made extinct by the rise of visual effects, he reinvented himself, going onto create iconic computer-generated beasties for the likes of Starship Troopers and The Twilight Saga.

His feature debut (a project 30 years in the making) is a twisted, visceral celebration of stop-motion, filled with nightmarish visions and Terry Gilliam-esque black humour. Set in a Milton-esque world of monsters and mad scientists, it is not for the faint-hearted.

supplied/Stuff Mary and Max uses stop-motion animation to tackle mental illness, alcoholism and general unhappiness.

Mary and Max (2009, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play)

This is a charming, heart-warming and heartbreaking film about the most unlikely friendship since Harold and Maude. And it's animated.

As well as taking the stop-motion art form into more adult territory with themes of mental illness, alcoholism and general unhappiness, director Adam Elliot displays incredible attention to detail. The incredible vocal cast includes Toni Collette, Eric Bana and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Supplied Jack Skellington is the star of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney+)

Danny Elfman’s toe-tapping songs, memorable characters, a wicked sense of humour and some top-notch stop-motion animation at its finest help bring the story of Jack Skellington to life, while positing the theory that Halloween is better than December 25.

“Part-avant-garde art film, part-amusing, but morbid fairy tale, it is a delightfully ghoulish holiday musical that displays more inventiveness in its brief 75 minutes than some studios can manage in an entire year,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan.

Supplied The Shaun the Sheep Movie is chock-filled with enough visual gags and aural japes to capture and hold the attention of all ages.

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015, Neon)

Move over The Artist. Stand aside Blancanieves. The endlessly inventive team at Aardman Animation are the ones who came up with the finest (and certainly the most crowd-pleasing) "silent" movie of the last decade or so.

Although shorn of the verbal and linguistic humour that has made the likes of Chicken Run and Flushed Away such delights, Shaun is chock-filled with enough visual gags and aural japes to capture and hold the attention of all ages. A film as much for the littlies as those who remember the classic silent comedies created by the likes of Eric Sykes.

Supplied Aardman’s dynamic duo investigate serial garden-sabotaging in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2007, Neon)

In everyone’s favourite man-and-his-dog’s feature-length debut, the dynamic duo set out to discover the mystery behind the serial garden-sabotaging that has been plaguing their village.

Among the guest vocal cast are outstanding turns by Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter.

"Bestows generous blessings on all that's good in Englishness, in moviedom, and, of course, in cheese," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum.