The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari film-maker: 'This was a story that should be told'

To help capture the devastating stories of those involved in the 2019 fatal White Island/Whakaari parekura (tragedy), US filmmaker Rory Kennedy says she drew on her own personal traumas.

Kennedy’s father was the late Senator Robert F Kennedy, who was gunned down in Los Angeles while campaigning for the 1968 Democratic presidential nomination.

“For me, because I've experienced a fair amount of trauma in my own life,” Kennedy told Stuff, “I have a sense of empathy and compassion – not that I’ve ever been through something like this.

“But I can relate to the depths of loss and sadness and tragedy that hits unexpectedly. I feel like I could approach it with an open heart.”

READ MORE:

* Reflections of a volcanologist as a science organisation faces charges in the wake of the 2019 Whakaari eruption

* A satellite found signs that predicted the Whakaari/White Island eruption - but there's a problem

* Whakaari/White Island owners charged over fatal eruption

* White Island 'incredibly active' since 2011; research points to better eruption forecasting



Arriving in Whakatāne to capture the survivors’ testimonies for The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (which will debut on Netflix on the evening of December 16), Kennedy says she also felt echoes of the devastating 2018 Woolsey fires in Los Angeles which she had fled from.

“We had to evacuate. I was out of my house for six months – and it was not dissimilar in that we really had to ultimately rely on our neighbours and community. There wasn’t really a first responders or team that came in. There was pretty much nobody showed up.”

The spectre of tragedy stretches over The Volcano, as Kennedy meets the families impacted by the disaster, but discovers not all survivors wanted to relive the events.

“We went out to a number of people and some didn’t want to participate, which was totally fine, and there was no pressure put on [them].

NETFLIX/Supplied Australian tourist Jesse Langford was one of the survivors interviewed for Netflix's The Volcano.

“But I also felt like this was a story that should be told, and I wanted to tell it from the perspective of the people that had experienced it firsthand.”

The film, which Kennedy also produced alongside a trio of famous Hollywood names – Leonardo DiCaprio, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard – features reams of never-before-seen handheld footage from survivors, which presents a gift for any film-maker – but Kennedy understood she had to be “sensitive” in the editing process, in order to avoid any hint of sensationalism.

“I never wanted to lose sight of the tragic loss of so much life in the making of this. I largely focus on people who survive, but it was important to me to tell the stories of those that didn't survive.”

The Volcano arguably represents new film-making territory for Kennedy, whose previous documentaries Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Days in Vietnam, and Ghosts of Abu Ghraib have highlighted dark corners of recent history. This film showcases acts of bravery from ordinary New Zealanders.

“I think what spoke to me about the project deeply was the humanity of it all. I felt the emotion of what they went through... that they found it in themselves to survive. I think in a situation like that you have to dig deep within yourself for something you didn't know you had.

“To be with people on that journey where they find it within themselves is a very beautiful and inspiring thing.”

The legal debate over responsibility is still playing out – but Kennedy’s film throws up new questions over the “truth” of that day.

“I didn't really want to get into the question of who is responsible – in part because this question is playing itself out in the courts, and this question is probably going to be the biggest legal case in New Zealand's history.

NETFLIX/Supplied The documentary features never-before-seen footage of the eruption.

“But I think the truth is, it’s very complicated. When we touch on it at the end the film, you can see from the range of responses from the couple who was there on their honeymoon who felt they never would have gone had they known how dangerous the island was, to people like Jesse who lost his whole family there.”

One common response to natural disasters of this scope is to better understand our powerlessness in the face of natural world – and this is demonstrated by the underlying climate message to Kennedy’s work.

“The story to me is, we are all facing around the world these climate events, and they’re scary and unpredictable, and they’re happening all around us.”

As a film about the fundamental strength of the human spirit – Kennedy expressed “awe” at the powers of survival that people found within themselves.

“In the face of the horror is this thing that’s quite beautiful to me, which is all these people that turned around, and who risked their lives – the helicopter pilots who jumped on their aeroplanes, and the boat captains who turned the boat around.”

The events of December 9, 2019 are not only a haunting reminder of how such horrors can continue to reverberate – but also how the victims’ and survivors’ bravery lives on.

“I really feel like this is a story that people don’t know about – and they should.”

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari begins streaming on Netflix on December 16.