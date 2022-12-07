Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour: Prime Video's must watch for those missing out on the real thing

Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour (Prime Video)

For anyone who couldn’t quite stomach the price of seeing Kendrick Lamar live, or was devastated by the recent news that he’s now only performing one, rather than two concerts in Auckland next week, this tour film is a welcome surprise.

Lamar is not only one of the greatest rappers of the moment, but he has long cemented himself as a magnificent stage performer – anyone remember his breathtaking Grammys’ performance in 2016?

Sit back, relax and enjoy the good tunes from this performance at Paris’ Accor Arena on October 22 (as well as Helen Mirren’s narration).

If you start getting a bit of FOMO, just imagine yourself wedged up against the sweaty 20-year-olds in the crowd. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

PARAMOUNT Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is now available to stream on Netflix.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (Netflix)

Tom Cruise’s 2010s turns as Ethan Hunt are the modern spy blockbuster that 007 never was.

Directed by ace action auteur Christopher McQuarrie, the masterful cinematography and mind-boggling stunts (Cruise hanging off the Burj Khalifa, Cruise blown into a vehicle by a real bomb blast, Cruise hanging onto a jet plane while it takes off) have made the Mission: Impossible series one of the most enduringly successful in Hollywood.

A series’ highlight, Ghost Protocol has all the stunts, cameos and ludicrous world-ending schemes that keep us coming back for more. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

The Dry is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

The Dry (ThreeNow)

Australian has become a world leader in the crime-drama genre – and this 2020 effort belongs in the top tier, thanks to its vivid examination of the destructive power of secrets and family.

Eric Bana is note-perfect as the prodigal son returning home to his small town for a funeral – only for a cold case to reopen that he is forced to re-examine.

As something of a slow-burner, the film plays, for the most part, as a painfully honest look at the difficulty of returning home. The film’s mystery plot, when it does surface, takes some bleak turns – but thanks to the sensitive script, you are mesmerised to the end. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

MAGNOLIA PICTURES Tickled is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Tickled (DocPlay)

From the mind of journalist David Farrier comes this sick and twisted tale of – wait for it – tickling.

This 2016 documentary uncovers the underground world of tickling competitions, quickly escalating from a strange and funny story of a seemingly innocent interest, to a full-blown investigation into a dark underbelly of a niche subculture.

Like every story Farrier touches, there’s a darker tale behind the tickles – go into this film blind and come out the other side – disturbed. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith