The Banshees of Inisherin: A haunting, darkly comedic tale of fracturing friendship

The Banshees of Inisherin is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

The Banshees of Inisherin (M, 114mins) Directed by Martin McDonagh ****

Every afternoon, Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) makes the same journey.

Striding with purpose along the coast of his little island to the west of Ireland, he heads for the pub, making a single stop along the way to collect his old drinking buddy Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson).

But, on this day, his exhortations to join him fall on deaf ears. Colm not budging from his spot amongst the dark of his cottage.

“What are you doing home?” Pádraic’s sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon) then enquires, “Have you been rowing?”

After her sibling attempts to explain his encounter, she idly speculates: “Maybe he just doesn’t like you no more.”

After previews in select cinemas from December 8, The Banshees of Inisherin is scheduled to open nationwide on Boxing Day.

Eventually crossing paths with his old pal at their regular drinking establishment, Pádraic presses Colm for a reason why he’s become frosty towards him. To his horror, his sister was right. “I just don’t like you no more.”

“But you liked me yesterday,” comes Pádraic’s wounded reply.

Feeling cornered, and with the eyes of the pub upon him, Colm explains that he wants to leave his mark on the world, so he’s keen to dedicate what years he has left to artistic pursuits, like creating fiddle music instead of “aimless chatting…with a limited man”.

“I just don’t have a place for dullness in my life any more.”

Colin Farrell stars opposite Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.

At first, Pádraic wonders if Colm is playing a joke on him, brightening when the following day the latter admits “he might have been too harsh”, but when the conversation turns to shite (donkey and pony) Colm reiterates his intention to move on: “I just want a little peace.”

After seeking advice at the confessional (“It’s not a sin, but it’s not very nice,” is the priest’s assessment), Pádraic persists in trying to change Colm’s mind. All that does though, is make him even more determined, warning Pádraic that if he doesn’t stop bothering him – he’ll be forced to take drastic action.

What follows is a hilarious, if decidedly dark, escalating contretemps between the two former friends. One that will consume the whole village and the energy of both men.

Writer-director Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to the brilliant, award-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is far bleaker and blacker than that admittedly already downbeat tale, but it’s brought to life brilliantly by a superb script, evocative locations and a cadre of committed performances.

As well as expertly exploiting the chemistry between his former In Bruges stars Gleeson and Farrell (who produces what is quite possibly the turn of his career as the Father Dougal-esque Pádraic), there’s also room for a scene-stealing Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) as lovelorn islander Dominic and a revelatory Condon (Better Call Saul) as the story’s voice of reason.

McDonaugh’s playwriting background shines through in the memorable dialogue and Beckett-esque structure, whimsy and existential angst, but he’s also a cinema director par excellence and he ensures the audience can almost feel the chill of the cold winds that sweep the island.

A revelatory Kerry Condon is The Banshees of Inisherin's voice of reason Siobhan.

Shocking, heartrending, but also guaranteed to make you laugh out loud, Banshees is a thought-provoking and potentially unnerving meditation on male friendship, self-reflection and the consequences of being a stubborn ass.

After previews in select cinemas from December 8, The Banshees of Inisherin will screen nationwide from Boxing Day.