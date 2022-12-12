Litvinenko: ITV's terrifying true crime-thriller headed to TVNZ+

Marina Litvinenko, widow of former KGB spy allegedly killed on the orders of Putin government, says that she doesn’t believe Putin is human.

REVIEW: Fans of film noir will remember the provocative opening sequence of 1950 classic D.O.A.

There – and in the 1988 Dennis Quaid-starring remake – our “hero” walks into a police station to report a murder.

“Whose murder?” asks the desk sergeant.

“Mine,” comes the shocking reply.

It’s that exact kind of exchange that’s the initial hook of Litvinenko (which begins streaming on TVNZ+ on December 16), a four-part police procedural and true crime thriller which dramatises the terrifying and heartrending events of November 2006.

READ MORE:

* The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari: Netflix's sensitive, sobering White Island doco

* Ragdoll: Why TVNZ's new dark drama is the best British crime series since Luther

* Here are 10 critics of Vladimir Putin who died violently or in suspicious ways

* Review: A Very Expensive Poison, Luke Harding

* Litvinenko 'believed' Putin linked to organised crime



Supplied David Tennant plays the eponymous Litvinenko.

Directed by Episodes’ Jim Field Smith and Lupin and Criminal screenwriter George Kay, the series, we’re told right at the outset, is the result of “extensive research and public accounts”. It opens with the “Carter’ family celebrations at finally being able to call themselves British, cut short by patriarch Edward (David Tennant) falling ill.

Sixteen days later, he’s on life support, seemingly poisoned and not expected to last too much longer.

His request to see a policeman has been passed from department to department – homicide and counter-terrorism both failing to see how the murky scenario falls within their jurisdiction. But now, Scotland Yard’s Detective Inspector Brent Hyatt (Neil Maskell) and Detective Sergeant Jim Dawson (Barry Sloane) have made their way to Edward’s beside and find themselves shocked by his appearance and revelation that his real name is Alexander Litvinenko and that was a former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service before defecting to the west.

“I know this happened. I know when. I know why,” he tells them of how he came to be poisoned.

Supplied It’s all entertaining rather than gripping, enlightening rather than truly engrossing, but if you’re into true crime dramas, Litvinenko has a refreshing sobriety, sensitivity and sombreness about it.

However, while Hyatt and Dawson are convinced by his story (“he’s the most level-headed nutter I’ve ever come across,” Hyatt observes), it’s the what that has everybody stumped. Toxicology has come back negative for all the likely suspects.

A urine sample sent to a specialist lab eventually provides the solution – and it’s a frightening one. Litvinenko appears to have been exposed to the lethally radioactive polonium 210. How though, did someone manage to dose him in the middle of London, in the middle of the day?

As ever, the reliably committed Tennant (Inside Man, Des) is the drawcard for this intensely focused ITV drama. Sporting a bald head and a thick Russian accent, he’s a convincing presence as the ailing critic of Vladimir Putin.

Despite that, Kay and Field Smith’s focus is far more on the investigation and cops like Hyatt, Dawson and Mark Bonnar’s (Guilt) Detective Sergeant Clive Timmons. We see the latter rally his troops for a murder investigation they’ve never seen the like of before and we witness the toll it has on Hyatt, as he frets that he may have contaminated his own family.

It’s all entertaining rather than gripping, enlightening rather than truly engrossing, but if you’re into true crime dramas, this has a refreshing sobriety, sensitivity and sombreness about it, rather than the usual American sensationalist approach.

Litvinenko begins streaming on TVNZ+ on December 16.