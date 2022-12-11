The White Lotus: Why it's the best TV show of 2022

The second season of The White Lotus is now available to stream on Neon. New episodes also debut on Mondays on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

OPINION: I'm not here to tell you that season two of The White Lotus is the best TV you are going to see all year.

Everyone has their own tastes and maybe The White Lotus is not your cup of cyanide. But it is mine.

I watched most of season three of Succession this year – since some of it spilled over into those balmy Wellington evenings of January (lol). But Succession was officially a 2021 release. And so it's out of the running to be the show I've enjoyed most in 2022.

The White Lotus is a holiday resort for the rich. But, crucially, it is not a billionaire's playground where the real-world cannot intrude. This is not a place that Succession's Roy family would ever be seen dead in. Well, maybe Kendall would, if he was slumming for drugs.

No, The White Lotus is more like a millionaire's sandpit, where wealthy, but still grasping and aspirational people go, taking all their insecurities, anxieties and narcissism with them.

HBO Season 1 of The White Lotus was set in Hawaii.

Season one – set in Hawaii – laid out the the kaupapa perfectly. There's a group of guests. Mostly they do not each other at first. But over the course of a week, they will have indulged in every ugly-American-on-vacay cliché you could imagine – plus a few writer/director Mike White has thought up just for the show. Everyone will act badly, but mostly more out of naivety than malice. These are not evil people – they are just oblivious.

White has an astonishing CV, full of notable TV and movies. But he made his bones in 2000 with the still-amazing Chuck and Buck. Which – like The White Lotus – was sold to us as a black comedy, when it had a lot more than just poor behaviour on its mind.

Supplied We might not want to share a hotel with these people, but we also recognise they are maybe not too different from us, if we had enough money to remove most of life's handbrakes.

Season two kicks off at the Sicilian branch of The White Lotus chain. Carrying over from season one is fan-favourite Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), on holiday again, with now-husband Greg miraculously healed of the "terminal illness" of series one.

Waiting for them are a love triangle of a father and son both falling for the same sex-worker, a pair of couples who are convinced they are friends, even though they are going to destroy each other, a local British villa owner and his handsome, err, nephew – and enough sub-plots, prosthetic penises and sideways glances to fill all six – so far – episodes with jaw-drops.

But The White Lotus doesn't crucify anyone. No matter how revolting they are being, there is always a fully-written person on screen, with their own reasons for acting the way they do. We might not want to share a hotel with these people, but we also recognise they are maybe not too different from us, if we had enough money to remove most of life's handbrakes. Every one of Mike White's people earns our empathy, some time.

Supplied After winning an Emmy for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in the first season of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge returned for a second round.

With Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hollander all starring, The White Lotus has a cast most feature producers would kill for.

We know we are living in a golden age of small-screen quality. The White Lotus can take its place as one of the best. This year, at least.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are now available to stream on Neon. The season two finale will debut at 7pm tomorrow (Monday) on Neon and 8.30pm on Sky TV’s SoHo channel.