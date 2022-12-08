Emancipation : Will Smith's first post-slap movie more pulp than prestige

Emancipation (16+, 132mins) Directed by Antoine Fuqua **½

In any other year, this based-on-a-true-story historical drama might have generated plenty of awards-season buzz.

Inspired by a photograph that shocked the world as to the savage cruelty of American slavery in the 1860s, Emancipation focuses on one man’s journey to find freedom and be reunited with his family.

But while it features a compelling performance from the Academy’s current best actor (one that couldn’t be more different to his winning turn in King Richard 12 months ago), Will Smith’s other antics on that fateful evening of March 27 probably doomed the film’s prospects from the off.

ITN Will Smith hopes Emancipation 'Cultivates Compassion' .

READ MORE:

* Lady Chatterley's Lover: Emma Corrin sizzles in Netflix's raunchy adaptation

* The Banshees of Inisherin: A haunting, darkly comedic tale of fracturing friendship

* Prime Video's 1923, Neon's Shaq, TVNZ's Litvenenko among December's must-see TV

* Avatar: The Way of Water, Netflix's Matilda the Musical among December's must see movies



However, if Apple have been caught between a (Chris) Rock and a hard place as to what to do with one of the key hopes for emulating Coda in order to secure two Best Picture victories in a row, they really should have been focused a little more on the quality of the finished product.

For while director Antoine Fuqua’s film certainly has prestige pretentiousness with its muted colour palette (a visual metaphor more effectively used this season by Sarah Polley’s Women Talking), its premise – and execution – is far pulpier. This is a film that wants to be 12 Years a Slave, but sometimes feels like it has more in common with Django Unchained, but without the latter’s swagger or irreverent sensibilities.

Supplied While I loved what Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua was trying to do with his Schindler’s List-esque visuals, the story itself was unfortunately equally devoid of vibrant colour – and anything resembling subtle shading.

After a harrowing first half-an-hour establishing blacksmith Peter’s (Smith) devotion to God, love of family and terrible treatment at the hands of those who have conscripted him to help build a railway, Emancipation then becomes essentially a riff on The Fugitive, as Peter attempts to outwit and outrun relentless expert manhunter Fassell (Hell or High Water’s Ben Foster) in order reach the relative freedom of Abraham Lincoln’s forces in Baton Rouge. That involves five days of surviving swamps, gators, fly swarms, baking heat, pouring rain and encounters that could easily end in either recapture – or death.

As he’s proved in the likes of Training Day and The Equaliser movies, Fuqua knows how to draw the audience into the action and execute a solid set-piece, but he, Smith and Foster are saddled with a script (from Bill Collage, a man who not only penned the awful Exodus: Gods and Kings, but also killed a franchise with 2016’s Allegiant) that doesn’t always do them any favours as, it follows predictable narrative beats towards the seemingly inevitable final showdown.

Supplied Ben Foster plays expert “manhunter” Fassell in Emancipation.

It’s not awful, it’s just disappointing. Supporting players like Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight, as Peter’s partner Dodienne) feel woefully underwritten and utilised, while one can’t help but feel that Emancipation could have benefited from a tighter edit (the Glory-esque last 20-minutes seems to drag).

And while Fuqua’s evocative and provocative imagery certainly makes an impression and I loved what he was trying to do with his Schindler’s List-esque visuals, the story itself was unfortunately equally devoid of vibrant colour – and anything resembling subtle shading.

If you truly want an exhilarating, emotional 19th Century-set action drama, go seek out Jennifer Kent’s excellent 2018 The Nightingale or Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 2015 multi-Oscar winner The Revenant instead.

Emancipation begins streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9.