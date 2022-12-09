The Fabelmans: Steven Spielberg's own 'origin story' is a emotion-filled stunner

After advance previews in select cinemas from December 9, The Fabelmans will screen nationwide from January 5.

The Fabelmans (M, 150mins) Directed by Steven Spielberg ****½

From E.T: The Extra Terrestrial to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Empire of the Sun and Catch Me If You Can, Steven Spielberg’s films and their central characters have always reflected his fractured family upbringing and the strained adult relationships he witnessed as a child.

Even bigger flights of fancy like War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Hook and A.I.: Artificial Intelligence hone in on inter-generational tensions, or the fall-out from a divorce.

So perhaps it was inevitable that the versatile (remember this is the man who helmed both Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park in the same year) king of crowd-pleasing and emotional cinematic storytelling would eventually get around to make something more directly personal.

UNIVERSAL The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg's most personal film yet.

Dedicated to his parents Arnold Spielberg and Leah Adler, The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age story that’s both a searing drama and a spellbinding look at the power of cinema. This is a movie for people who love movies – and – in particular – serious family dramas of the kind we don’t see much of on the big-screen anymore.

Essentially, it’s the Spielberg “superhero origin story”, as we follow his cypher Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, then Gabriel LaBelle) from his first encounter of the shock and awe of the moving picture via a trip to a New Jersey movie theatre to see the opening night of Cecile B. De Mille’s The Greatest Show on Earth in January, 1952 to his initial employment in Hollywood’s dream factory.

Supplied Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord plays the young Sammy Fabelman in The Fabelmans.

It is a rollercoaster ride, a tempestuous and sometimes traumatic journey that takes in stops in Phoenix, Arizona and Northern California, as Sammy hones his film-making skills with the help of his siblings, schoolmates and Eagle Scouts, faces up to anti-semitism and his computer engineer father Burt’s (Paul Dano) dismissal of his passion and potential vocation as a “hobby” and is desperate to impress his increasingly distressed and depressed mother Mitzi (a luminous Michelle Williams).

“Movies are dreams you never forget,” she first explains after De Mille’s spectacular derailment gave him both sleepless nights – and inspiration. From there, mother and son formed a tight bond – “the artists against the scientists” – until one day, the teenage Sammy discovers while editing his latest mini-masterpiece, he’s captured much more than he intended – an intimate moment that might just tear his family apart.

Supplied The Fabelmans is a close encounter with Steven Spielberg that will have you hooked from the opening frames.

Re-teaming with his West Side Story, Lincoln and Munich collaborator Tony Kushner, Spielberg’s story is filled with memorable moments, haunting imagery and scenes that will most definitely give you “the feels”.

Those familiar with the film-maker’s back-catalogue will be able to find plenty to delight, while LaBelle (TV’s recent American Gigolo re-imagining) and Williams (The Greatest Showman) are the standouts amongst a uniformly excellent cast that also includes Seth Rogen and what is essentially a single-scene cameo from Judd Hirsch that’s so impactful it may well win him an Oscar.

Supplied Michelle Williams delivers a luminous performance as The Fabelmans’ troubled matriarch Mitzi.

A deserved winner of the prestigious People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, The Fabelmans is a close encounter with Spielberg that will have you hooked from the opening frames.

Catch it while you can – in the way I’m sure he intended to be experienced - at a cinema near you.

